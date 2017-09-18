Press Esc to close
Monday 18 September 2017
News updated at 3:51 PM IST
  Google launches digital payments service in India      Don't believe, forward WhatsApp messages without verification: Rajnath      Mumbai floods: Police arrest 4 who opened manhole leading to death of doctor      Dera violence: Honeypreet Insan tops Haryana's wanted list      Y C Modi named NIA chief      Rohingya refugees illegal, pose security threat: Centre to SC      Kodnani was in assembly, hospital on morning of riot, Amit Shah tells court      18 AIADMK MLAs supporting Dhinakaran disqualified under anti-defection rule      Trump pushes UN reform as world leaders gather for crisis talks      Britain lowers threat level after second arrest over London attack      Nifty scales fresh peak of 10,167.15, Sensex climbs 235 pts      India bids farewell to one of its finest warriors      Boarding passes may be passe, says CISF      SSB intel wing to operationalise from Monday      Swachhata Hi Seva drive: ministry invites teachers      Sharad faction removes Nitish Kumar as JD(U) prez      IMD predicts heavy rains in Goa for next 3-4 days      Alwar MP Mahant Chand Nath loses fight with cancer at 61      Iran leader Khamenei warns U.S. against 'wrong move' on nuclear deal      Dhoni completes century of 50s      MiG eyes deal to supply military jets to Navy      Nawaz Sharif's wife contests by-election      World Championship final was not in my mind, says Sindhu      Yeddyurappa to contest assembly polls from North Karnataka      GSTN reopens window for composition scheme      Singer Yesudas seeks entry to Padmanabha Swamy temple      State funeral for Arjan Singh      Sardar Dam an engineering miracle that faced many hurdles: Modi      Gorakhpur deaths: Oxygen supplying company's proprietor arrested      Rain delays start of Aussie innings in 1st ODI      Athawale calls for raising quota limit from 49.5% to 75%      Aid group warns of death among Rohingya in Bangladesh      Civilian killed, five injured in fresh ceasefire violation along J&K border      On his 67th birthday, Modi dedicates Narmada dam to the nation      CVC to probe govt employees deposits post demonetisation      India will not sit idle till Azhar brought to justice: Envoy      Second man arrested over London train attack: Police      Self-styled godman held for killing of BSP leader      CEC told to hold meet on projects in mining areas      Three or two? State's language formula triggers a debate      Arjan Singh: an epitome of military leadership in classical sense      Sehwag spoke foolishly: Ganguly      Final arguments begin in two murder cases naming Dera chief      No agreement reached at Indus Waters Treaty talks: World Bank      Thane medical practitioner arrested for rape      Hizbul blames Zakir Musa for militant killings      Pakistan army pushed political role for militant-linked groups      Manhunt for London bomber as threat level raised      Two militants killed as army foils infiltration bid on LoC    
You are here: Home » National » Dera violence: Honeypreet Insan tops Haryana's wanted list

Dera violence: Honeypreet Insan tops Haryana's wanted list

Press Trust of India, Chandigarh, Sep 18 2017, 14:10 IST
Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief's adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan tops the list of 43 persons 'wanted' by the Haryana Police in connection with incidents of violence that followed Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction in a rape case. File photo

Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief's adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan tops the list of 43 persons 'wanted' by the Haryana Police in connection with incidents of violence that followed Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction in a rape case. File photo

Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief's adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan tops the list of 43 persons 'wanted' by the Haryana Police in connection with incidents of violence that followed Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction in a rape case.

Earlier, a lookout notice was issued against Honeypreet Insan and Dera spokesman Aditya Insan, whose name also figures in the 'wanted' list. The photos of 43 persons on the 'wanted' list have been posted on the official web portal of Haryana Police, the police said today.

Earlier, Haryana police had requested the general public and media to send videos or photographs of the violence that rocked Panchkula on August 25. Police said they had received several photos and videos so far, out of which 43 persons were identified and their photos uploaded in connection with the incidents of violence in Panchkula, which left 35 dead. Six persons had died in incidents of violence in Sirsa.

Panchkula Police Commissioner A S Chawla said the general public has been requested to come forward and share any information which they may have about the accused. The identity of those giving information leading to their arrest will be kept a secret, he said.

Honeypreet is the only woman in the 'wanted' list. Most of the other accused are youths and some of them can be seen carrying 'lathis' in their hands. The 'wanted' list begins with photos of Honeypreet and Aditya, police said.

Haryana Police said it was collecting videos from various sources pertaining to incidents of violence which broke out in Panchkula and was trying to identify the accused involved in inciting violence and indulging in acts of arson.

The Haryana Police made several arrests after violence broke out in Panchkula that includes Dera Sacha Sauda chief's top aide and spokesperson Dilawar Insan, who was arrested from Sonepat, on September 15.

Pradeep Goyal Insan, a Dera functionary, was arrested yesterday from Udaipur in Rajasthan by a Special Investigation Team of the Haryana Police.

Prakash alias Vicky, who is brother-in-law of Aditya Insan, was also nabbed yesterday from Mohali, Panchkula's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Manbir Singh had said.

The police had earlier also arrested Dera's state body member Gobind Insan. The Haryana Police had earlier sent a team to Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh bordering Nepal in search of Honeypreet, a close confidant of the self-styled godman who is serving a 20-year-old jail term for raping two disciples.

Officials of the Uttar Pradesh police had earlier said that Honeypreet's photographs were pasted at police stations bordering Nepal.

The police had on September 1 issued a lookout notice for Honeypreet and Aditya, fearing that they could flee the country.

Police have intensified efforts to trace Honeypreet, who describes herself as "Papa's angel", after it arrested and questioned another sect functionary, Surinder Dhiman Insan, in connection with an alleged conspiracy to help Ram Rahim escape after his conviction on August 25.

Earlier, Panchkula Police Commissioner, A S Chawla had said that police needs to question Honeypreet regarding the disclosures made by Surinder Dhiman and some other arrested accused.

The 50-year-old Dera chief, who is lodged in the Sunaria Jail in Rohtak, had been sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment by the CBI court for the 2002 rapes of two of his disciples.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
India's MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya run between the wickets during the first India-Australia ODI ...

India's MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya run between the wickets during the first India-Australia ODI ...

Women, carrying their babies, participating in the 5th edition of Delhi Pinkathon at Jawahar Lal ...

Women, carrying their babies, participating in the 5th edition of Delhi Pinkathon at Jawahar Lal ...

Riders taking part in a bicycle marathon under the environmental literacy campaign launched by India

Riders taking part in a bicycle marathon under the environmental literacy campaign launched by India

People having a view of the new Vista Dome (glass top) coach displayed at the Chatrapati Shivaji ...

People having a view of the new Vista Dome (glass top) coach displayed at the Chatrapati Shivaji ...

Rohingya Muslim men, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, wait for their turn to collect..

Rohingya Muslim men, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, wait for their turn to collect..

President Ram Nath Kovind pays his last respects to Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh in..

President Ram Nath Kovind pays his last respects to Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh in..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi overviews the construction work of Statue of Unity after inaugurating..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi overviews the construction work of Statue of Unity after inaugurating..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento during a public meeting in Dabhoi on Sunday..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento during a public meeting in Dabhoi on Sunday..

An artist decorating a community puja pandal ahead of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata on Sunday...

An artist decorating a community puja pandal ahead of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata on Sunday...

Indian captain Virat Kohli along with MS Dhoni and a teammate walks off the field after rains stops

Indian captain Virat Kohli along with MS Dhoni and a teammate walks off the field after rains stops

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.