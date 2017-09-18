Mumbai floods: Police arrest 4 who opened manhole leading to death of doctor

Mrityunjay Bose, MUMBAI, DH News Service, Sep 18 2017, 15:04 IST

A fortnight after Dr Deepak Amrapurkar, a gastroenterologist with the Bombay Hospital and Research Centre, died during the floods, the Mumbai Police has arrested four youths who had opened the manhole in which the doctor had fallen. Picture courtesy Twitter

On 29 August, Dr Amrapurkar (58) had lunch around 1530 hrs and left for his home in Prabhadevi. He asked his driver to return near the Deepak Talkies - and because of waterlogging decided to walk home. Eye-witnesses saw him drifting towards a manhole and since then he was reported missing. There was waist-deep water over there then.



His umbrella was found when the water levels reduced. On 31 August, his body was found near the shores of Worli fishermen' colony.



The issue of open manholes and the death of the doctor was also mentioned before the Bombay High Court even as the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had ordered a probe.



According to police, the four suspects, who are residents of Parel, had allegedly opened a manhole to allow water to drain out that day after heavy rains. The Dadar police have booked Siddhesh Bhelsekar, Rakesh Kadam, Nilesh Kadam and Dinesh Pawar under section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence).



