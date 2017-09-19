Press Esc to close
Tuesday 19 September 2017
News updated at 1:48 AM IST
  Dawood Ibrahim's brother held for extortion      EPS may seek a trust vote, TN Governor meets Kovind, Rajnath      Adhia-led panel to meet tomorrow on exporters' issues post GST      PM to meet FM, officials to review economic situation tomorrow      Supreme court to take a call on Rohingyas: Rajnath      Nitish not averse to simultaneous Lok Sabha, Assembly polls      Manmohan takes potshots at note ban, 'hasty' rollout of GST      Hafiz Saeed's JuD to contest 2018 general elections in Pak      Google unveils FinTech app 'Tez'      Don't believe, forward WhatsApp messages without verification: Rajnath      Mumbai floods: Police arrest 4 who opened manhole leading to death of doctor      Dera violence: Honeypreet Insan tops Haryana's wanted list      IPS officer Y C Modi, who probed Gujarat riot cases, named NIA chief      Rohingya refugees illegal, pose security threat: Centre to SC      I saw Mayaben at Assembly, civil hospital on Feb 28: Amit Shah tells court      18 AIADMK MLAs supporting Dhinakaran disqualified under anti-defection rule      Trump pushes UN reform as world leaders gather for crisis talks      Britain lowers threat level after second arrest over London attack      Nifty ends at fresh record 10,153 on global cues      India bids farewell to one of its finest warriors      SSB intel wing to operationalise from Monday      Sharad faction removes Nitish Kumar as JD(U) prez      Singer Yesudas seeks entry to Padmanabha Swamy temple      State funeral for Arjan Singh      Gorakhpur deaths: Oxygen supplying company's proprietor arrested      Rain delays start of Aussie innings in 1st ODI      Athawale calls for raising quota limit from 49.5% to 75%      Aid group warns of death among Rohingya in Bangladesh      Civilian killed, five injured in fresh ceasefire violation along J&K border      On his 67th birthday, Modi dedicates Narmada dam to the nation      CVC to probe govt employees deposits post demonetisation      India will not sit idle till Azhar brought to justice: Envoy      Second man arrested over London train attack: Police      Self-styled godman held for killing of BSP leader    
You are here: Home » National » PM to meet FM, officials to review economic situation tomorrow

PM to meet FM, officials to review economic situation tomorrow

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Sep 18 2017, 20:17 IST
Modi will threadbare analyse the economic situation with Jaitley and secretaries of the finance ministry and explore options to stimulate the economy, official sources said. File photo for representation

Modi will threadbare analyse the economic situation with Jaitley and secretaries of the finance ministry and explore options to stimulate the economy, official sources said. File photo for representation

Concerned about the slowdown in the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and other top officials tomorrow to take stock of the situation and discuss remedial measures to bolster growth.

Modi will threadbare analyse the economic situation with Jaitley and secretaries of the finance ministry and explore options to stimulate the economy, official sources said.

The meeting comes days after government data showed GDP growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal slumping to a three-year low of 5.7 per cent, from 7.9 per cent in April- June of 2016 and 6.1 per cent of January-March.

GDP growth has declined steadily for six straight quarters and the Economic Survey-II predicts that the economy may not be able to achieve the targeted growth rate of 7.5 per cent owing to deflationary pressures.

Exports are facing strong headwinds and the industrial growth is the lowest in five years.
The current account deficit (CAD) in the April-June quarter has risen to 2.4 per cent of GDP, or USD 14.3 billion, mainly on account of the increased trade gap.

CAD, the difference between inflow and outflow of foreign exchange, was 0.1 per cent (USD 0.4 billion) in the June quarter of last fiscal.

The figure compares with 0.6 per cent (USD 3.4 billion) for January-March 2017.

The teething troubles with the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), after-effects of demonetisation and the fiscal space available is likely to figure during the meeting.

Till date, direct and indirect tax collections, as well as projections for the year, may be presented to the prime minister.

Disinvestment proceeds may also be put before Modi to give a fuller picture of government finances.

Inflationary pressures, along with reasons for the lacklustre manufacturing growth of 1.2 per cent in July, may also come up for discussion, they said, adding that the meeting may also take stock of spread of monsoon and its impact on the agricultural economy.

Both wholesale and retail inflation rose in August.

With demonetisation said to have dealt a blow to black money, steps being taken to prevent its generation may also be discussed at the meeting.

Sources said the interaction may focus broadly on what ails the economy and the fiscal space available to the government.

Steps to boost economic growth, create jobs and reviving private investment may be part of the discussion, they said.

The government is concerned at the stuttering growth despite a benign macroeconomic environment with easy money flowing in, global growth reviving, government revenues looking solid, deep foreign exchange reserves, reasonable oil prices and a decent monsoon keeping food prices in check.

Increasing government spending, particularly on infrastructure, combined with quickly fixing the problems with GST may feature in tomorrow's deliberations.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
The mortal remains of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh being taken on a gun carriage...

The mortal remains of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh being taken on a gun carriage...

In this undated file photo distributed on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, by the North Korean government..

In this undated file photo distributed on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, by the North Korean government..

Anganwadi workers raise slogans during a protest over their various demands in Srinagar on Monday.

Anganwadi workers raise slogans during a protest over their various demands in Srinagar on Monday.

Models from 42 countries participating in the Face of Beauty International 2017 contest, pose...

Models from 42 countries participating in the Face of Beauty International 2017 contest, pose...

Models from 42 countries participating in the Face of Beauty International 2017 contest, pose...

Models from 42 countries participating in the Face of Beauty International 2017 contest, pose...

Flooding around the Aluva Siva Temple in Kochi on Monday, as heavy rain continues to lash...

Flooding around the Aluva Siva Temple in Kochi on Monday, as heavy rain continues to lash...

BJP National President Amit Shah outside a court in Ahmedabad on Monday to depose as defence...

BJP National President Amit Shah outside a court in Ahmedabad on Monday to depose as defence...

A villager shows the tail of a mortar shell allegedly fired from the Pakistan side of the...

A villager shows the tail of a mortar shell allegedly fired from the Pakistan side of the...

People hold placards during a protest against what they say is Myanmar's persecution of Rohingya...

People hold placards during a protest against what they say is Myanmar's persecution of Rohingya...

Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, stretch their arms out to..

Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, stretch their arms out to..

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.