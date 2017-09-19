Dawood Ibrahim's brother held for extortion

Mrityunjay Bose, Mumbai, DH News Service, Sep 18 2017, 23:29 IST

Pakistan-based underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's younger brother Iqbal Kaskar was picked up by the Thane police on charges of extortion, on Monday night.



Iqbal is a resident of the Nagpada area of Mumbai. He was taken into custody by the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Thane police.



While the details of the case is not yet known, Iqbal was seen being taken by a team of officers and men headed by senior police inspector Pradeep Sharma, who commands the Thane AEC. Initial information said that he was allegedly extorting money from a businessman.



Iqbal was deported to Mumbai around a decade ago from the Gulf and booked in the infamous Sara Sahara case. However, he was acquitted by the court. He was last seen in public when a building off the Pakmodia Street caved in killing over 30 persons. His residence was a building away that had now been vacated.