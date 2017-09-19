Press Esc to close
Tuesday 19 September 2017
News updated at 1:48 AM IST
Dawood Ibrahim's brother held for extortion

Dawood Ibrahim's brother held for extortion

Mrityunjay Bose, Mumbai, DH News Service, Sep 18 2017, 23:29 IST
Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar being taken into custody by Thane police. DH photo

Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar being taken into custody by Thane police. DH photo

Pakistan-based underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's younger brother Iqbal Kaskar was picked up by the Thane police on charges of extortion, on Monday night.

Iqbal is a resident of the Nagpada area of Mumbai. He was taken into custody by the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Thane police.

While the details of the case is not yet known, Iqbal was seen being taken by a team of officers and men headed by senior police inspector Pradeep Sharma, who commands the Thane AEC. Initial information said that he was allegedly extorting money from a businessman.

Iqbal was deported to Mumbai around a decade ago from the Gulf and booked in the infamous Sara Sahara case. However, he was acquitted by the court. He was last seen in public when a building off the Pakmodia Street caved in killing over 30 persons. His residence was a building away that had now been vacated.
The mortal remains of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh being taken on a gun carriage...

In this undated file photo distributed on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, by the North Korean government..

Anganwadi workers raise slogans during a protest over their various demands in Srinagar on Monday.

Models from 42 countries participating in the Face of Beauty International 2017 contest, pose...

Flooding around the Aluva Siva Temple in Kochi on Monday, as heavy rain continues to lash...

BJP National President Amit Shah outside a court in Ahmedabad on Monday to depose as defence...

A villager shows the tail of a mortar shell allegedly fired from the Pakistan side of the...

People hold placards during a protest against what they say is Myanmar's persecution of Rohingya...

Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, stretch their arms out to..

