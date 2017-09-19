Press Esc to close
Tuesday 19 September 2017
News updated at 10:09 AM IST
  Nifty hits fresh high of 10,178.95, Sensex up 100 points      India seeks probe into nuclear proliferation links between Pak and N Korea      Suu Kyi appeals to global community over Rohingya crisis      JD(U) Yadav faction to ally with Cong, Left for Gujarat polls      Disqualified AIADMK MLAs to approach court      Teen rape survivor from Bengaluru moves SC for abortion      Dawood Ibrahim's brother held for extortion      EPS may seek a trust vote, TN Governor meets Kovind, Rajnath      Adhia-led panel to meet tomorrow on exporters' issues post GST      PM to meet FM, officials to review economic situation tomorrow      Supreme court to take a call on Rohingyas: Rajnath      Nitish not averse to simultaneous Lok Sabha, Assembly polls      Manmohan takes potshots at note ban, 'hasty' rollout of GST      Hafiz Saeed's JuD to contest 2018 general elections in Pak      Google unveils FinTech app 'Tez'      Don't believe, forward WhatsApp messages without verification: Rajnath      Mumbai floods: Police arrest 4 who opened manhole leading to death of doctor      Dera violence: Honeypreet Insan tops Haryana's wanted list      IPS officer Y C Modi, who probed Gujarat riot cases, named NIA chief      Rohingya refugees illegal, pose security threat: Centre to SC      I saw Mayaben at Assembly, civil hospital on Feb 28: Amit Shah tells court      18 AIADMK MLAs disqualified under anti-defection law      Trump pushes UN reform as world leaders gather for crisis talks      Britain lowers threat level after second arrest over London attack      Nifty ends at fresh record 10,153 on global cues      India bids farewell to one of its finest warriors      SSB intel wing to operationalise from Monday      Sharad faction removes Nitish Kumar as JD(U) prez      Singer Yesudas seeks entry to Padmanabha Swamy temple      State funeral for Arjan Singh      Gorakhpur deaths: Oxygen supplying company's proprietor arrested      Rain delays start of Aussie innings in 1st ODI      Athawale calls for raising quota limit from 49.5% to 75%      Aid group warns of death among Rohingya in Bangladesh      Civilian killed, five injured in fresh ceasefire violation along J&K border      On his 67th birthday, Modi dedicates Narmada dam to the nation      CVC to probe govt employees deposits post demonetisation      India will not sit idle till Azhar brought to justice: Envoy      Second man arrested over London train attack: Police      Self-styled godman held for killing of BSP leader    
You are here: Home » National » Teen rape survivor from Bengaluru moves SC for abortion

Teen rape survivor from Bengaluru moves SC for abortion

DH News Service, Bengaluru, Sep 19 2017, 3:02 IST
The court sought the opinion of Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar, who submitted that a medical board should be set up at the BMCRI to examine the matter.

The court sought the opinion of Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar, who submitted that a medical board should be set up at the BMCRI to examine the matter.

A 17-year-old rape survivor from Bengaluru moved the Supreme Court on Monday for the termination of her 25-week pregnancy.

A three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice Dipak Misra directed the head of the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) to set up a medical board on Tuesday to examine her case. The court put the matter for consideration on Thursday.

Advocate Nikhil Nayyar, representing the girl, challenged the order passed by the High Court of Karnataka on August 31, declining her plea for abortion.

The court sought the opinion of Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar, who submitted that a medical board should be set up at the BMCRI to examine the matter.

The bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, ordered constitution of the medical board that would comprise experts from various departments. The board’s report would be considered on September 21. The MTP Act, 1971, prohibits abortion of foetus beyond 20 weeks.

The high court had refused the girl’s plea by saying that the medical opinions tendered by Vani Vilas Hospital on August 28 have pointed out the “risks and complications inherent to the second trimester of medical termination of pregnancy”. It also noted another opinion given by experts from the MS Ramaiah Medical College that there was no risk in continuing the pregnancy.

The girl, however, expressed unwillingness to continue the pregnancy, saying she wanted to complete her studies. She also sought the court’s directions for preserving the terminated foetus for DNA testing and analysis to assist the investigation in the rape case.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
The mortal remains of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh being taken on a gun carriage...

The mortal remains of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh being taken on a gun carriage...

In this undated file photo distributed on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, by the North Korean government..

In this undated file photo distributed on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, by the North Korean government..

Anganwadi workers raise slogans during a protest over their various demands in Srinagar on Monday.

Anganwadi workers raise slogans during a protest over their various demands in Srinagar on Monday.

Models from 42 countries participating in the Face of Beauty International 2017 contest, pose...

Models from 42 countries participating in the Face of Beauty International 2017 contest, pose...

Models from 42 countries participating in the Face of Beauty International 2017 contest, pose...

Models from 42 countries participating in the Face of Beauty International 2017 contest, pose...

Flooding around the Aluva Siva Temple in Kochi on Monday, as heavy rain continues to lash...

Flooding around the Aluva Siva Temple in Kochi on Monday, as heavy rain continues to lash...

BJP National President Amit Shah outside a court in Ahmedabad on Monday to depose as defence...

BJP National President Amit Shah outside a court in Ahmedabad on Monday to depose as defence...

A villager shows the tail of a mortar shell allegedly fired from the Pakistan side of the...

A villager shows the tail of a mortar shell allegedly fired from the Pakistan side of the...

People hold placards during a protest against what they say is Myanmar's persecution of Rohingya...

People hold placards during a protest against what they say is Myanmar's persecution of Rohingya...

Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, stretch their arms out to..

Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, stretch their arms out to..

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.