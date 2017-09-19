Disqualified AIADMK MLAs to approach court

DH News Service, Suntikoppa (Kodagu dist): Sep 19 2017, 3:07 IST

Hectic political activity was witnessed after the news of disqualification of 18 rebel MLAs, supporting ousted AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran, reached them on Monday.



The MLAs expressed their displeasure at the action of the Tamil Nadu Speaker and condemned it.



MLA Tanga Tamilselvam said that the MLAs will approach the court against their disqualification. The MLAs, who are camping at a resort here, are likely to return on September 20.



The MLAs have filed a complaint in Madikeri Rural police station accusing Tamil Nadu police of harassing them on the pretext of investigation, while returning from Abbey falls on Sunday.