Extortion case: Kaskar, 2 aides get 8-day police custody

Press Trust of India,Thane, Sep 19 2017, 19:58 IST

Kaskar was arrested by the anti-extortion cell of the crime branch of Thane city police last night from Nagpada in central Mumbai. He was presented before Judicial Magistrate R I Ingle today.PTI Photo

Mob boss Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar, arrested in connection with an extortion case, was today sent to eight days police custody by a court here.



Apart from Kaskar, the court also remanded in eight days police custody, his two associates, who were arrested today after their detention last night.



Kaskar was arrested by the anti-extortion cell of the crime branch of Thane city police last night from Nagpada in central Mumbai. He was presented before Judicial Magistrate R I Ingle today.



The police told the court that his custody is required as they need to interrogate him, get his voice samples and verify his links with the shooters from Bihar in the extortion racket.



The police also informed the court that they are in the process of finding out as to how many people have fallen prey to Kaskar's extortion racket, which they said has been in operation for years.



Kaskar and his associates had been allegedly threatening a prominent builder in Thane, in Dawood's name since 2013 and extorted Rs 30 lakh and four flats from him, police have said.



Kaskar was last night taken into custody from his sister Haseena Parkar's house in Nagpada area of central Mumbai, by a Thane police team led by encounter specialist and the anti- extortion cell's senior police inspector Pradeep Sharma.



Kaskar was questioned till late last night by the crime branch officials and then formally arrested. His two aides, Mumtaz Sheikh and Israr Ali Jamil Sayyad, were also arrested.



There was a tight police security at the Thane district court premises as people thronged to witness the proceedings in the case.