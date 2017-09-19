Massive search operation underway on Indo-Nepal border for Honeypreet

Sanjay Pandey, Lucknow, DH News Service, Sep 19 2017, 17:01 IST

A massive search operation was underway on the Indo-Nepal border districts in the eastern Uttar Pradesh region following reports that Honeypreet Singh, the alleged adopted daughter of rape convict Dera Sachha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been spotted in Nepal.



Police sources here said on Tuesday that an alert had been sounded in the border districts of Gorakhpur, Maharajganj and others after the reports and the security agencies were conducting frisking before allowing people crossing the borders or entering the country.



''Some other followers of the Dera may also try to cross the border and flee to Nepal,'' said a police official in Maharajganj district, about 300 kilometres from here.



Honeypreet, whose name figured in the most wanted list of Haryana police, was reportedly sighted in Nepal, though the police in the border districts in eastern UP did not confirm the same.



Police officials said that pictures of Honeypreet had been pasted on the walls on almost all the roads leading to the Nepal borders. One could see her pictures on the border-bound buses also, sources said.



An official in Maharajganj said that there were a large number of followers of Dera Sachha Sauda in Nepal also and Honeypreet could easily find refuge there if she has fled to Nepal.



Intelligence sleuths have fanned out in the border districts, sources said adding that the Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB), which manned border security, has also been put on the alert.



Honeypreet had been absconding since the day Gurmeet Ram Rahim was sent to jail following his conviction in the rape case. She was said to be the most trusted aide of the Dera chief.