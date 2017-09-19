Press Esc to close
Tuesday 19 September 2017
News updated at 10:47 PM IST
  Condom ad featuring Sunny Leone stokes anger in India      Parents in Telangana kill minor daughter for moving closely with a local boy      Gauri Lankesh's killing: SIT questions gangster-turned-scribe      Trai floats consultation paper to promote easing of doing biz      Trump issues stark threats to North Korea and Iran at UN      Trump tells UN 'sovereign nations' basis of world order      Head teacher reaches school in inebriated state, students take selfies      Maha's loan waiver scheme to be implemented from Oct 15: Min      World afraid of nuclear war with N. Korea, says UN chief Guterres      A year after Uri attack: Army on high alert, anticipating terror strike      French cardinal to face trial for alleged church abuse cover-up      Gujarat Congress promises debt waiver, other sops for farmers      Union ministers assigned for BJP work in Karnataka to tour districts      18 got HIV due to blood transmission in Mumbai in 2016-17      WHO grants USD 175,000 for healthcare of Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar      Heavy rains lash Mumbai, Konkan coast      Suu Kyi rejects criticism over Rohingya, UN chief urges army pullback      Mahindra showcases driver-less tractor      Mahindra showcases driver-less tractor      Ram Rahim will grow vegetables, prune trees- at just Rs 20/day      Fast-track GST refund, else Rs 65K cr may be stuck: Exporters      Mobile app aims to help end child marriage in India's Bihar      CBI interrogates WB minister Firhad Hakim      From LoC, Mehbooba seeks end to Indo-Pak hostility      Family kept mum, Dalit rape victim commits suicide in Haryana      Dileep files fresh bail plea in HC      JKNPP targets BJP over price rise      Two trains derail at the same spot within 10 hrs in UP      Modi's meeting with FM, Finmin officials postponed      US, Moscow seek Russian held in Greece over Bitcoin laundering      Massive search operation underway on Indo-Nepal border for Honeypreet      Volkswagen expands parts distribution centre in Bangalore      Chakma refugees to get citizenship after 50 years in India, not land      World's oldest living person dies aged 117      Why should only petro consumers pay for infra projects: Reddy      U.S. defence firms want control over tech in Make-in-India plan      Failing to form new party, Shankarsinh Vaghela to support political outfit      U.S., S.Korea troops stage mock battle to retake village near N.Korean border      Extortion case: Kaskar, 2 aides get 8-day police custody      Palaniswami to meet TN governor      Economic slowdown is real, not just technical: SBI Research      UN investigators demand 'full, unfettered' access to Myanmar      What steps have you taken to check anti-NEET protests:HC to TN      Role of Dawood Ibrahim to be probed in extortion racket      Uneasy calm prevails on border after intense shelling      Key points from Myanmar leader's address on Rohingya crisis      HC judge recuses himself from hearing bail plea of Ryan trustees      Suu Kyi 'burying head in sand' over Rakhine crisis: Amnesty      Intolerance, unemployment key issues facing India:Rahul Gandhi      TN governor meets Rajnath amid political churning      Nifty, Sensex turn cautious, go for flat close      India seeks probe into nuclear proliferation links between Pak and N Korea      Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns rights abuse, decries suffering in Rakhine      JD(U) Yadav faction to ally with Cong, Left for Gujarat polls      Disqualified AIADMK MLAs to approach court      Teen rape survivor from Bengaluru moves SC for abortion      Dawood Ibrahim's brother held for extortion      EPS may seek a trust vote, TN Governor meets Kovind, Rajnath      Adhia-led panel to meet tomorrow on exporters' issues post GST      PM to meet FM, officials to review economic situation tomorrow      Supreme court to take a call on Rohingyas: Rajnath      Nitish not averse to simultaneous Lok Sabha, Assembly polls      Manmohan takes potshots at note ban, 'hasty' rollout of GST      Hafiz Saeed's JuD to contest 2018 general elections in Pak      Google unveils FinTech app 'Tez'      Don't believe, forward WhatsApp messages without verification: Rajnath      Mumbai floods: Police arrest 4 who opened manhole leading to death of doctor      Dera violence: Honeypreet Insan tops Haryana's wanted list      IPS officer Y C Modi, who probed Gujarat riot cases, named NIA chief    
You are here: Home » International » Suu Kyi rejects criticism over Rohingya, UN chief urges army pullback

Suu Kyi rejects criticism over Rohingya, UN chief urges army pullback

Agence France-Presse, Naypyidaw, Myanmar, Sep 19 2017, 20:31 IST
Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a speech to the nation over Rakhine and Rohingya situation, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Reuters Photo

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a speech to the nation over Rakhine and Rohingya situation, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Reuters Photo

Aung San Suu Kyi pledged Tuesday to hold rights violators to account over the Rohingya crisis but refused to blame Myanmar's army, as the UN chief demanded an end to the military campaign and a better deal for the Muslim minority.

In an address timed to pre-empt censure at the UN General Assembly in New York -- delivered entirely in English and aimed squarely at an international audience -- she called for patience and understanding of the crisis which has driven some 421,000 Rohingya out of her mainly Buddhist country.

The Nobel peace laureate vowed to resettle some refugees but offered no solutions to halt what the UN calls army-led "ethnic cleansing" in Rakhine state, where soldiers are accused of burning Rohingya out of their their homes.

Amnesty International said Suu Kyi was "burying her head in the sand" over documented army abuses and claims of rape, murder and the systematic clearing of scores of villages.

At the General Assembly, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres joined the international outcry.
"The authorities in Myanmar must end the military operations and allow unhindered humanitarian access," Guterres told the assembly's opening. "They must also address the grievances of the Rohingya, whose status has been left unresolved for far too long."

Supporters and observers say the 72-year-old Suu Kyi lacks the authority to rein in the military, which ran the country for 50 years and only recently ceded limited powers to her civilian government.
"She is trying to claw back some degree of credibility with the international community, without saying too much that will get her in trouble with the (military) and Burmese people who don't like the Rohingya in the first place," said Phil Robertson of Human Rights Watch.

Communal violence has torn through Rakhine state since Rohingya militants staged deadly attacks on police posts on August 25.

An army-led fightback has left scores dead and sent hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fleeing into Bangladesh.

In her 30-minute speech Suu Kyi reached out to critics who have condemned her failure to speak up for the stateless Rohingya.

Myanmar stood ready, she said, to repatriate refugees in accordance with a "verification" process agreed with Bangladesh in the early 1990s.

"Those who have been verified as refugees from this country will be accepted without any problems," she added.

In less than a month just under half of Rakhine's one-million-strong Rohingya minority has poured into Bangladesh, where they languish in overcrowded refugee camps.
It was not immediately clear how many would qualify to return.

But their claims to live in Myanmar are at the heart of a toxic debate about the group, who are denied citizenship by the state and considered to be illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

Suu Kyi's repatriation pledge "is new and significant", said Richard Horsey, an independent analyst based in Myanmar, explaining it would in principle allow for the return of those who can prove residence in Myanmar -- rather than citizenship.

But in the monsoon-soaked shanties in Bangladesh, there was anguish among refugees over how they would meet any requirements.

"We don't have any papers," said 55-year-old Abdur Razzak."If the government is honestly speaking to resolve our crisis then we are ready to go back now," he added. "Nobody wants to live in such squalid conditions as a refugee."

Suu Kyi insisted army "clearance operations" finished on September 5.But AFP reporters have seen homes on fire in the days since then, while multiple testimonies from refugees arriving in Bangladesh suggests those operations have continued.

Without blaming any single group, Suu Kyi promised to punish anyone found guilty of abuses "regardless of their religion, race or political position".

Myanmar's army acts without civilian oversight and makes all security decisions, including its notorious scorched earth counter-insurgency operations.

Suu Kyi insisted Rakhine was not a state in flames. "More than 50 percent of the villages of Muslims are intact," she said.

Around 170 Rohingya villages have been razed, the government admits. Rights groups say satellite evidence shows the damage is more widespread.

With Rakhine in lockdown and the government refusing to issue visas for UN investigators, independent verification is impossible.

Following her speech, the UN repeated calls for "full and unfettered" access.
"It is important for us to see with our own eyes the sites of these alleged violations", said fact-finding mission head Marzuki Darusman.

While stories of weary and hungry Rohingya have dominated global headlines, there is little sympathy for them among Myanmar's Buddhist majority.

Around 30,000 ethnic Rakhine Buddhists as well as Hindus have also been displaced -- apparent targets of August 25 attacks by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army.

Loathing for the Rohingya has brought the public, including pro-democracy activists, into an unlikely alignment with an army that once had them under its heel.

A siege mentality has emerged, with the UN, international NGOs and foreign media the focus of anger for apparent bias.

Suu Kyi's speech was warmly welcomed in Myanmar even though no Burmese subtitles were provided.

"She told the real situation to the world on behalf of Myanmar people," Yu Chan Myae told AFP.

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters

Rohingya refugees pose for a picture in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh...

Rohingya refugees pose for a picture in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh...

Commandos of the Quick Reaction Team (QRT) demonstrate during the 4th Maharashtra Police Commando...

Commandos of the Quick Reaction Team (QRT) demonstrate during the 4th Maharashtra Police Commando...

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar being produced in a court in Thane, Mumbai...

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar being produced in a court in Thane, Mumbai...

Michael Aaron Nii Nortey Oquaye, High Commissioner-designate of Ghana, presenting his credentials...

Michael Aaron Nii Nortey Oquaye, High Commissioner-designate of Ghana, presenting his credentials...

Congress workers protesting against the Modi Government over fuel price hike, in Mumbai...

Congress workers protesting against the Modi Government over fuel price hike, in Mumbai...

Security forces personnel inspect the site of a solar plant that was allegedly blown up by the...

Security forces personnel inspect the site of a solar plant that was allegedly blown up by the...

This Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, GOES East satellite image provided by NASA taken at 23:15 UTC, shows...

This Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, GOES East satellite image provided by NASA taken at 23:15 UTC, shows...

Devotees perform traditional Hindu ritual of 'tarpan' on the banks of River Ganga near the Howrah...

Devotees perform traditional Hindu ritual of 'tarpan' on the banks of River Ganga near the Howrah...

A top view during the unveiling of a kilometer long street 'Alpona' (sacred art painting) to...

A top view during the unveiling of a kilometer long street 'Alpona' (sacred art painting) to...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.