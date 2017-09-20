Parents in Telangana kill minor daughter for moving closely with a local boy

JBS Umanadh, Hyderabad, DH News Service Sep 19 2017, 20:28 IST

A young singers’ life was nipped in bud when her suspecting parents killed her and tried to cover it up as a suicide.



The 13-year school going girl Palleti Radhika a budding singer in Chintapalli block of Nalgonda district in Telangana was allegedly murdered by her parents on 15 September but reported to police as a suicide. The parents who strangulated her to death later burnt her body in an effort to depict it as a suicide. However, police suspected foul play and further investigation revealed that it was an “honour killing”



According to Nampally (Nalgonda district) police inspector Bala Gangi Reddy, Narsimha the father of the girl was not happy to note that his daughter is talking to a local boy despite her clarification that it was a casual talk. Police say that Narsimha used to object the girl watching TV and singing on stage in local programmes. “He suspected that she is frequently visiting her uncle’s place to talk to the boy, “he said.



On 15th evening, when the girl came back home, parents were not at home hence she had gone to her uncle’s place nearby. When her father came there an hour later, she was talking to the boy. Police said that Narsimha along with wife Lingamma strangulated her but became nervous after the girl died. In panic they then doused the dead body with kerosene and burnt the body.



The locals say that the father tried to discipline her as the boy who was talking to the girl ran away after seeing Narsimha, which infuriated him. The police arrested Narsimha and Lingamma on the charge of murder (Indian Penal Code section 302) and concealing evidence (IPC 201) and remanded them to judicial custody.