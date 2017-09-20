UP: 29 senior police officers transferred

Press Trust of India, Lucknow, Sep 20 2017, 18:54 IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. PTI File Photo

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh today transferred 29 IPS officers including several district chiefs.



Prominent among those transferred include SP, Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS), Prabhakar Chowdhury, who has been posted as SP, Bijnore, while SSP, Special Task Force (STF), Amit Pathak will be new SSP, Agra, replacing Dinesh Chandra Dubey, who has been transferred to Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Lucknow.



Among others SP, Public Grievance, Rakesh Shankar will be new the SP, Deoria, replacing Rajiv Malhotra, who has been sent to Anti Corruption Organisation (ACO), Lucknow, in the same capacity, a list released by the state government said.



SP, Government Railway Police (GRP), Moradabad, KK Chowdhury has been sent to Jaunpur as SP, while SP, Public Grievances, Jai Prakash and SP, Baghpat, Pradeep Kumar have swapped places.



Commandant, PAC, Bareilly, Manoj Kumar is the new SP Firozabad while SP, Siddharth Nagar, Satyendra Kumar has been posted as SP, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Varanasi.



Subhash Chandra Dubey, who was attached to the DGP office has been made SP, GRP, Moradabad, it added.Law and order is a major focus area for the Adityanath led BJP government.