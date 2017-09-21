Karnataka govt issues notification banning garbage burning

Bosky Khanna , DH News Service, Bengaluru: Sep 21 2017, 3:30 IST

Burning garbage, leaves or twigs in open spaces will attract a penalty of Rs 5 lakh or up to five years in jail or both.



The state government has issued a notification as per section 19(5) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981. The notification was issued on the proposal submitted by Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) which aims to prevent health hazards.



“The concentration of particulate matter is increasing in urban areas because of burning of solid waste in open spaces. The ban is imposed within the jurisdiction of all urban local bodies including the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and in all solid waste landfill sites through out the state,” said Ramachandra, member secretary, State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA).





The notification has been sent to the Accountant General (A&E), to all additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries, KSPCB member secretary, BBMP commissioner, deputy commissioners of all districts, commissioners and chief executive officers of all districts, chief secretary, forest, environment and ecology department and minister for implementation.



Though the notification was issued on August 3, till date, no cases have been booked. In wake of this, SEIAA now also plans to add the urban development authorities on the list to ensure action on the ground is taken. G V Ranga Rao, KSPCB Member Secretary said they had not booked any cases as the implementing authority is the BBMP.



Notice empowers people



The notification also gives powers to citizens to file complaints directly in courts for air pollution under Section 19 (b) of the Environment Protection Act 1986.



Ramachandra explained: “This means that a citizen can serve a notice to another person or industry who is burning garbage or dry leaves stating that his health is getting affected because of the pollution caused under the Air Act. The notice will bear a request to rectify the error within 60 days, failing which he can file a complaint directly in court against the polluter.”

