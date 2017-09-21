Preserve the spirit of universal brotherhood: Mamata

Press Trust of India, Kolkata, Sep 21 2017, 12:01 IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI File Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today urged people to preserve the spirit of universal brotherhood on the United Nation's International Day of Peace.



"Let us preserve the spirit of universal brotherhood on this @UN International Day of Peace," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle this morning.



The International Day of Peace is observed throughout the world on September 21 every year.



The UN General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace among nations and people.



The theme for this year is "Together for Peace: Respect, Safety and Dignity for All".