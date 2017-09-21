Prime Minister greets nation on Navratri, Mera Chaoren Houba
Narendra Modi issued the greetings through a series of tweets. Reuters file photo.
"...Navratri greetings to everyone," Modi said in a tweet.
In another tweet, he gave the link of a video of prayers of Goddess Shailputri. "On the first day of Navratri, we pray to Maa Shailputri. Here is a Stuti devoted to her...," he wrote.
In another message, Modi said, "On the occasion of Mera Chaoren Houba, my best wishes to the people on Manipur. May this festival further the spirit of harmony in society."
The traditional festival promotes unity and strengthens the bond of brotherhood among all the communities in the state.