Prime Minister greets nation on Navratri, Mera Chaoren Houba

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Sep 21 2017, 12:18 IST

नवरात्रि के पावन पर्व पर देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। Navratri greetings to everyone. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2017

On the first day of Navratri, we pray to Maa Shailputri. Here is a Stuti devoted to her. https://t.co/SJQetP89pt pic.twitter.com/pEGGA7QuVy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2017

On the occasion of Mera Chaoren Houba, my best wishes to the people on Manipur. May this festival further the spirit of harmony in society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2017

The traditional festival promotes unity and strengthens the bond of brotherhood among all the communities in the state.