Three civilians killed in Tral grenade attack

Zulfikar Majid, DH News Service, Srinagar, Sep 21 2017, 15:11 IST

Seven security personnel among 20 injured

Three civilians, including a woman, were killed while over 20 others, including security personnel, were injured in a grenade attack by militants in south Kashmir's Tral area on Thursday during a PDP Minister's visit.



Reports said the grenade was lobbed in volatile Tral town, 32 km from here when R&B Minister Nayeem Akhtar's cavalcade was moving in the town at around 11:45 am. They said despite tight security, the grenade was lobbed by unidentified militants towards police which resulted in injuries to over 30 people including civilians and security personnel. While the minister escaped unhurt, his driver has reportedly been injured.



Three of the injured civilians, including a woman, later succumbed while being shifted to hospital while other injured including policemen were undergoing treatment, officials said. The condition of, at least, four of them is critical. The militants managed to escape from the crowded area taking advantage of the melee.



A TV channel quoting State police chief Sheh Pal Vaid said the target of the attack was Akhtar. Sources said Akthar had inaugurated a project in the town and was on his way to inaugurate another one when the attack occurred.



Tral is the native town of slain Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, who kept the security agencies on tenterhooks for six years, before getting killed in a brief gunfight in Anantnag on July 8, last year. His killing triggered a six-month-long uprising that left more than 90 civilians, mostly youth, dead in action by security forces.

