Rahul invites NRIs to work with Cong

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Sep 21 2017, 14:26 IST

Rahul Gandhi addressing during a meeting with NRIs at Times Square in New York City. PTI photo.

Most people are "worried" about what has happened to India's tradition of tolerance, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi said today following his interactions with students in the US.



Gandhi invited non-resident Indians (NRIs) to "work with the Congress".



"I had many conversations during my trip. Most people were worried about what has happened to the tolerance that used to prevail in India," Gandhi said on Twitter today, without naming any party or leader.



In another post, he said, "NRIs have tremendous knowledge and understanding in different fields. I invite you to work with the Congress and discuss the vision forward."



Gandhi said India will have to empower small and medium businesses if it has to produce "millions of jobs".



The Congress vice president had two public interactions in the US -- at University of California, Berkeley and Princeton University -- where he targeted the government on various issues. Gandhi is in the US on a two-week-long tour.