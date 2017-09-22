Kamal should enter politics, says Kejriwal

Press Esc to close
Friday 22 September 2017
DH News Service, Chennai, Sep 22 2017, 1:36 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief was received at the airport by Haasan's younger daughter Akshara. Image courtesy: Twitter

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday added his voice to calls that actor Kamal Haasan should enter politics, amid speculations that the actor is all set to launch a new career.

“He (Kamal) should enter politics when the country is witnessing large scale corruption,” Kejriwal said, emerging from an hour-long meeting with the actor at his residence in the city. “He has the integrity and courage to speak out”.

“We had a very good meeting. We exchanged ideas,” the Aam Aadmi Party leader said, adding that he would continue his discussions with Kamal in future.

Claiming that a large number of people in the country have strong feelings against communal forces, Kejriwal said: “All likeminded people should talk about these issues and try to work with each other in tandem.”

Maintaining the suspense, Kamal said: “You can guess what we would have discussed; the reason why we got together. The purpose is singular.”

Kamal has been vocal in his criticism of the ruling AIADMK government in the state, saying it is corrupt. He also recently met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and participated in the meeting organized by the opposition DMK.
