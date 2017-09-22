Press Esc to close
Friday 22 September 2017
News updated at 3:56 AM IST
  Myanmar willing to take back Rohingyas, What's the problem?,: Rajnath      First Scorpene submarine delivered to Navy      Stray dogs maul boy in Guntur, people take video      Cong hits back at BJP for criticising Rahul's remarks      Kumaraswamy hospitalised to undergo valve replacement surgery      Banned books of Mate Mahadevi still available: Veerashaiva outfit      Textile industry is growing with FDI having Tripled in 3 years : Smriti Irani      Rahul Gandhi to stay put in Saurashtra for 3 days to help revive party fortunes      Don't display political cartoons in Durga Puja pandals: Govt tells organisers      Three civilians injured in fresh ceasefire violation along border      'Torture' at school drives 12-year old to commit suicide      Center open to have unconditional dialogue with Kashmiri separatists: Ram Madhav      Mulayam removes Akhilesh aide; SP 'family war' intensifies      Second Indian journalist killed in one month      Calcutta HC revokes Bengal curbs on Durga idol immersion      At UN, world leaders confront North Korea crisis      Kamal should enter politics, says Kejriwal      No daily allowance for employees to travel on LTC: Govt      More GeneXpert machines to pick up drug resistant TB cases : J P Nadda      Centre will bring back Dawood just before general elections: Raj Thackeray      In Cong's backing for women's bill, BJP sees credit snatching      Saina, Sindhu lose; Srikanth, Prannoy reach quarters at Japan      'Pak developed short-range nuclear weapons to counter 'Cold Start' doctrine'      Dominant India trounce Aus      Three civilians killed in Tral grenade attack    
You are here: Home » National » Calcutta HC revokes Bengal curbs on Durga idol immersion

Calcutta HC revokes Bengal curbs on Durga idol immersion

DH News Service, Kolkata, Sep 22 2017, 3:56 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI File Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI File Photo

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday quashed an administrative order of the West Bengal government which had imposed restrictions on immersion of Durga idols after 10 pm on Vijaya Dashami and on October 1, citing law and order situation due to Muharram processions.

The court allowed immersion of Durga idols on all days as per the Hindu almanac from Dashami on September 30 till 12 am, including that on Muharram, and directed the state government to make necessary security arrangements, so that processions of different faiths continued without any glitch across the state.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Rakesh Tiwari and Justice Harish Tandon directed the state government to prepare designated routes for Durga idol immersion processions and Tazia processions of Muharram and asked the administration and the police to widely publicise those routes well in advance to maintain harmony between two communities.

Citing examples, the bench said in case of a congregation turning restive, the police or senior officials of the administration first try to persuade, then use water canons, then resort to mild baton charge and so on, if the earlier fails.

“You have to go step by step. What you have done here is, you have taken the last resort first,” Justice Tiwari said on Thursday.

“None from the other community has approached the administration or the court seeking any restriction. There is no intervention by them. Show us the material by which you are exercising the extreme step. You are exercising power without any basis,” the bench observed on the state government’s move of imposing restrictions on immersion of Durga idols.

While hearing the case, the court had on Wednesday said “Let them (both communities) live in harmony, do not create a line between them,” and had asked the state government to provide “concrete grounds” for its decision to stop Durga idol immersion on Vijaya Dashami after 10 pm and on October 1 due to Muharram.

The bench said mere assumption that a law and order situation might arise owing to Vijaya Dashami and Muharram falling one after the other, could not be the basis of imposing curbs on immersion timings.

“People have the right to practice their religious activities, whichever community they may be of, and the state cannot put restrictions unless it has a concrete ground to believe that two communities cannot live together,” the Acting Chief Justice had said.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Thane district of Maharashtra on...

Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Thane district of Maharashtra on...

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo closes his eyes during Spanish the La Liga soccer match between...

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo closes his eyes during Spanish the La Liga soccer match between...

A woman covers herself with a plastic bag as she makes her way to work as Hurricane Maria...

A woman covers herself with a plastic bag as she makes her way to work as Hurricane Maria...

An artisan applies finishing touches on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, before it is...

An artisan applies finishing touches on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, before it is...

Bollywood actress Nidhhi Agerwal showcases a creation by designer Rajat K Tangri during the...

Bollywood actress Nidhhi Agerwal showcases a creation by designer Rajat K Tangri during the...

People pushing a car at a waterlogged road after heavy rains in Varanasi on Thursday...

People pushing a car at a waterlogged road after heavy rains in Varanasi on Thursday...

Policemen guard outside former chief minister S M Krishna's son in-law Siddartha's corporate ...

Policemen guard outside former chief minister S M Krishna's son in-law Siddartha's corporate ...

Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's David Warner...

Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's David Warner...

Actor Kamal Haasan with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal...

Actor Kamal Haasan with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal...

A man is rescued from a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City after an...

A man is rescued from a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City after an...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.