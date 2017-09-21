Center open to have unconditional dialogue with Kashmiri separatists: Ram Madhav

Zulfikar Majid, DH News Service, Srinagar, Sep 21 2017, 17:23 IST

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav. PTI File Photo

Stating that Center was open to having an unconditional dialogue with all stakeholders, including separatists, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav said Thursday said that militant activities in Kashmir were on the decline.



"Our government is open to dialogue with all the stakeholders without any pre-conditions. We welcome those who want to have a dialogue with the state or central governments," he told reporters here when asked whether talks will be held with separatists in Kashmir.



However, he said, the question should be asked to those who do not want to go for the dialogue. Madhav, who is here on a two-day visit to take stock of party affairs, asserted that normalcy will be restored in Kashmir soon.



“We are happy that the militant activities seem to be on the decline but some attacks on security forces are still going on. Our government will take all measures so that such activities won't happen,” he said.



The BJP leader said the normalcy can be restored in Kashmir soon if opposition political parties cooperate with the government and don't engage in "political game of provocations."

“People of Kashmir have suffered enough and now it is the time they get the focus of development. We will together (central and state government) focus on the development of Kashmir in next three years of our tenure,” Madhav, who is the architect of the PDP-BJP 'Agenda of Alliance', said.



Invoking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech, he said, “Kashmir’s future is not in bullets but in love and affection, which would be our government’s way forward.”



“When we say Kashmir is ours it also means that Kashmiris are our own people. We will focus to fulfil the aspirations of people,” he said.



On the issue of Rohingya refugees, the BJP leader said the issue is right now before the Supreme Court. “Government of India has already said that this issue will be handled keeping security situation in mind. The issue will be dealt with the security perspective also,” he said.