SC warns BCCI of serious action on Lodha report

DH News Service, New Delhi, Sep 22 2017, 2:34 IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday warned top BCCI officials of serious consequences if they failed to present suggestions to a draft constitution of the board prepared by the Committee of Administrators (CoA).



The top court also asked the board officials not to hold a general body meeting. On a complaint by former Comptroller and Auditor General Vinod Rai-led CoA that the officials remained “intransigent and obstinate”, a three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice Dipak Misra issued a stern warning to BCCI’s acting president C K Khanna, joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry.



The three officials, who were present in the court, got three weeks time to give their suggestions for enabling the court to take a holistic view.



The draft constitution was prepared by the CoA in line with the Lodha panel recommendations which intends to overhaul the working of the BCCI and several state units. At one point during the hearing, the court said it would issue contempt notice against the BCCI officials.



“If the office-bearers do not give suggestions, there shall be serious consequences,” the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said.



Senior advocate Parag Tripathi, representing the CoA, contended that not a single suggestion was given by the board. Because of their obstinate attitude and resistance, the original constitution could not be amended, Tripathi said.





The CoA’s counsel also said that in the last special general meeting, there was not a whisper about it, instead, the officials said several aspects required to be debated.



The court said that when it had already indicated in its order passed on July 24 that certain aspects like one-state one-vote and selectors panel issue would be considered afresh, the board officials should not continue with their resistance.



The court also favoured taking suggestions from the Railways, Services and Universities, as they have lost full membership.



The court put the matter for consideration on October 30 and asked the three officials to remain present.

