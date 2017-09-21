Don't display political cartoons in Durga Puja pandals: Govt tells organisers

Abhay Kumar, DH News Service, Patna, Sep 21 2017, 18:26 IST

Cartoons and caricatures have been an integral part of the puja pandals where idols of Goddess Durga is placed for ten days till Vijayadashmi. PTI File Photo

The district administration here in the State Capital has asked the Durga Puja organisers to desist from having political cartoons, cut-outs or caricatures in the pandal.



The diktat of the district administration comes in the backdrop of a move by some RJD-supported puja organisers who could have shown Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in poor light through cartoons, decibelcut-outs and caricatures. “Had the ban order not been issued, chances are Nitish’s cartoon as ‘Paltu Ram’ would have been on display at maximum pandals,” said an event manager. Lalu had used the term ‘Paltu Ram’ for Nitish for his frequent somersault since 2013.



“The district administration issues licences to puja organisers for worship, not to display political cartoons or caricatures,” said district magistrate (DM) of Patna, Sanjay Agarwal. He told the organisers that if at all they wish to display cartoons, they can do something related to women’s empowerment like child marriage or anti-dowry.



The DM has instructed all the station house officers (SHOs) of the police station concerned to keep a tab on puja pandals as well as noise pollution. “Instructions have been issued to officials concerned to seize the DJs and music system if anyone is found playing raunchy, vulgar or double-meaning songs during puja or idol immersion,” the DM said. He said the move comes after he noticed that during Vishwakarma Puja on September 17, some of the organisers were playing double-meaning Bhojpuri numbers.



The Senior SP (SSP) of Patna, Manu Maharaj, who attended the meet chaired by the DM, has asked the cops to keep a tab so that loudspeakers do not cr decibelsand “loud music should not be played near hospitals.”