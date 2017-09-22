First Scorpene submarine delivered to Navy

Mrityunjay Bose, DH News Services, Mumbai, Sep 21 2017, 23:07 IST

The first of the Scorpene-class submarines, Kalvari, was delivered by the Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd to the Indian Navy, on Thursday.



Coming in the 50th year of Indian submarine operations which is being celebrated as the golden jubilee of the submarine arm, the occasion has that extra special significance. Post delivery, the submarine would soon be commissioned into the Indian Navy.



Kalvari is named after the dreaded Tiger Shark, a deadly deep sea predator of the Indian Ocean. As is the tradition, ships and submarines of the Navy, are reincarnated after decommissioning. So it is with Kalvari.The first Kalvari, commissioned on 8 December 1967, was also the first submarine of the Indian Navy. She was decommissioned on 31 May 1996 after almost 30 years of yeoman service to the nation. In true nautical tradition, she will now be re-incarnated, by Mazagon Dock, once again a powerful predator of the deep, guarding the vast maritime interests of our nation.



The contract for the construction and Transfer of Technology for six Scorpene submarines in series, with M/s DCNS of France as ‘Collaborator’ and MDL as ‘Builder’, was signed in October 2005.



With the delivery of Kalvari, MDL has mastered the complex art of submarine building and India has cemented its position as a submarine building nation. MDL has more than lived up to its reputation as a premier shipbuilding yard under theDepartment of Defence Production, which has immensely facilitated all aspects of this prestigious and critical defence project.



The second of the Scorpenes under construction at MDL, Khanderi, was launched in January 2017 and is currently undergoing the rigorous phase of sea trials. The third Scorpene, Karanj, is being readied for launch later this year. The balance submarines are in various stages of outfitting.



India is among few countries in the world which produce conventional submarines. Six submarines (Scorpene-class or Kalvari-class) are being built as a part of Project 75 of Indian Navy. The state-of-art features of the Scorpene include superior stealth and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision-guided weapons. The attack can be launched with torpedoes, as well as tube launched anti-ship missiles, whilst underwater or on a surface.



The Stealth features will give it an invulnerability, unmatched by many submarines. The Scorpene Submarine is designed to operate in all theatres including the Tropics.