Press Esc to close
Friday 22 September 2017
News updated at 12:13 AM IST
  First Scorpene submarine delivered to Navy      Stray dogs maul boy in Guntur, people take video      Cong hits back at BJP for criticising Rahul's remarks      Kumaraswamy hospitalised to undergo valve replacement surgery      Banned books of Mate Mahadevi still available: Veerashaiva outfit      Textile industry is growing with FDI having Tripled in 3 years : Smriti Irani      Rahul Gandhi to stay put in Saurashtra for 3 days to help revive party fortunes      Don't display political cartoons in Durga Puja pandals: Govt tells organisers      Three civilians injured in fresh ceasefire violation along border      'Torture' at school drives 12-year old to commit suicide      Center open to have unconditional dialogue with Kashmiri separatists: Ram Madhav      Samajwadi Party 'family war' intensifies      Second Indian journalist killed in one month      Calcutta HC allows Durga idol immersion on all days, including Muharram      At UN, world leaders confront North Korea crisis      Kejriwal meets Kamal Haasan, hails actor      No daily allowance for employees to travel on LTC: Govt      More GeneXpert machines to pick up drug resistant TB cases : J P Nadda      Centre will bring back Dawood just before general elections: Raj Thackeray      Sonia writes to PM on women's quota; BJP sees ploy to snatch credit      Saina, Sindhu lose; Srikanth, Prannoy reach quarters at Japan      'Pak developed short-range nuclear weapons to counter 'Cold Start' doctrine'      Yadav takes hat-trick as India go 2-0 up against Australia      Three civilians killed in Tral grenade attack    
You are here: Home » National » First Scorpene submarine delivered to Navy

First Scorpene submarine delivered to Navy

Mrityunjay Bose, DH News Services, Mumbai, Sep 21 2017, 23:07 IST
Kalvari is named after the dreaded Tiger Shark, a deadly deep sea predator of the Indian Ocean. DH

Kalvari is named after the dreaded Tiger Shark, a deadly deep sea predator of the Indian Ocean. DH

The first of the Scorpene-class submarines, Kalvari, was delivered by the Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd to the Indian Navy, on Thursday.

Coming in the 50th year of Indian submarine operations which is being celebrated as the golden jubilee of the submarine arm, the occasion has that extra special significance. Post delivery, the submarine would soon be commissioned into the Indian Navy.

Kalvari is named after the dreaded Tiger Shark, a deadly deep sea predator of the Indian Ocean. As is the tradition, ships and submarines of the Navy, are reincarnated after decommissioning. So it is with Kalvari.The first Kalvari, commissioned on 8 December 1967, was also the first submarine of the Indian Navy. She was decommissioned on 31 May 1996 after almost 30 years of yeoman service to the nation. In true nautical tradition, she will now be re-incarnated, by Mazagon Dock, once again a powerful predator of the deep, guarding the vast maritime interests of our nation.

The contract for the construction and Transfer of Technology for six Scorpene submarines in series, with M/s DCNS of France as ‘Collaborator’ and MDL as ‘Builder’, was signed in October 2005.

With the delivery of Kalvari, MDL has mastered the complex art of submarine building and India has cemented its position as a submarine building nation. MDL has more than lived up to its reputation as a premier shipbuilding yard under theDepartment of Defence Production, which has immensely facilitated all aspects of this prestigious and critical defence project.

The second of the Scorpenes under construction at MDL, Khanderi, was launched in January 2017 and is currently undergoing the rigorous phase of sea trials. The third Scorpene, Karanj, is being readied for launch later this year. The balance submarines are in various stages of outfitting.

India is among few countries in the world which produce conventional submarines. Six submarines (Scorpene-class or Kalvari-class) are being built as a part of Project 75 of Indian Navy. The state-of-art features of the Scorpene include superior stealth and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision-guided weapons. The attack can be launched with torpedoes, as well as tube launched anti-ship missiles, whilst underwater or on a surface.

The Stealth features will give it an invulnerability, unmatched by many submarines. The Scorpene Submarine is designed to operate in all theatres including the Tropics.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Thane district of Maharashtra on...

Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Thane district of Maharashtra on...

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo closes his eyes during Spanish the La Liga soccer match between...

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo closes his eyes during Spanish the La Liga soccer match between...

A woman covers herself with a plastic bag as she makes her way to work as Hurricane Maria...

A woman covers herself with a plastic bag as she makes her way to work as Hurricane Maria...

An artisan applies finishing touches on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, before it is...

An artisan applies finishing touches on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, before it is...

Bollywood actress Nidhhi Agerwal showcases a creation by designer Rajat K Tangri during the...

Bollywood actress Nidhhi Agerwal showcases a creation by designer Rajat K Tangri during the...

People pushing a car at a waterlogged road after heavy rains in Varanasi on Thursday...

People pushing a car at a waterlogged road after heavy rains in Varanasi on Thursday...

Policemen guard outside former chief minister S M Krishna's son in-law Siddartha's corporate ...

Policemen guard outside former chief minister S M Krishna's son in-law Siddartha's corporate ...

Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's David Warner...

Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's David Warner...

Actor Kamal Haasan with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal...

Actor Kamal Haasan with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal...

A man is rescued from a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City after an...

A man is rescued from a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City after an...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.