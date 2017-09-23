'Karti closed his bank accounts when abroad'

Press Esc to close
Saturday 23 September 2017
News updated at 3:21 AM IST
DH News Service, New Delhi, Sep 23 2017, 1:50 IST
In picture: Karti Chidambaram. DH file photo.

The CBI on Friday told the Supreme Court that Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, was prevented from travelling overseas as he closed several of his bank accounts when he was abroad.

The investigating agency claimed before a three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice Dipak Misra to be in possession of “shocking details” about his foreign visits.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta claimed that the financial investigation unit (FIU) had got “contemporaneous material” to justify a lookout circular issued against Karti on June 16.

This followed an FIR lodged on May 15 for irregularities in the foreign investment promotion board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when his father was the Union finance minister.

The law officer tried to show the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, sealed envelops containing the details collected by the CBI.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Karti, strongly objected to this.

“Why did you not ask a single question about those accounts when he appeared before you? You file an FIR and prosecute me for black money. This is no way to prejudice the court,” the counsel said.

Sibal said the lookout circular was issued even before Karti could respond to a notice under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code, showing mala fide. Instead of dealing with the circular, the CBI was now trying to bring out irrelevant material, he said.

“Why are you so afraid of? You are anxious because you know what it contains,” Mehta said, showing the sealed envelope.

The court put the matter for detailed hearing on October 4.

Mehta also informed that the CBI had filed a special leave petition challenging the Madras High Court order which said it had territorial jurisdiction to deal with a petition filed by Karti for quashing of the case but a forum for convenience for raising the issue was the Delhi High Court since the FIR was filed at the Patiala House Courts here.

Earlier, the court had stayed the Madras High Court order that suspended a lookout circular issued against Karti and others.


A man decorates a community Durga puja pandal in Kolkata

Tata Motors design head Pratap Bose (R) and the Zonal Manager-South, Suraj Subbarao pose with the

A carries a schoolboy on a motorcycle amid rains in Faridabad on Friday

A villager shows the tail of a mortar shell allegedly fired from the Pakistani side of the border

School children running along a road as they enjoy the rains in New Delhi

People gathered to form a shape of rhino to mark the 8th anniversary of World Rhino Day

Two stag deer are seen through the mist at dawn during the annual rutting season in Richmond Park

Missiles are displayed as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends an armed forces parade

Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Thane district of Maharashtra

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo closes his eyes during Spanish the La Liga soccer match

