CBI issues fresh summons to Lalu, son

DH News Service, New Delhi, Sep 23 2017, 2:29 IST

RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi, PTI File Photo

Fresh summons have been issued to RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi after they sought more time to appear before the investigators earlier this month in a corruption case.



Prasad was asked to come to the CBI headquarters here on Monday, while his son was summoned on Tuesday in connection with a probe into the "irregularities" in handing over two hotels when the RJD chief was the railway minister in the UPA government.



The duo were to appear before the investigators on September 11 and 12, but they failed to respond to the summons citing prior engagements.



Lalu cited court hearings in the fodder scam cases in special CBI courts in Ranchi as the reason for not appearing before the agency, while Tejashwi expressed his inability to come to Delhi due to "prior political commitments".



The CBI had registered a case on July 7 against Lalu and others. This had led to a series of developments, with JD (U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar leaving the Grand Alliance, in which his party was in partnership with the RJD and Congress.



Nitish later joined hands with the BJP to form a government.



According to the CBI, Lalu reportedly conspired with others to grant Sujata Hotel Pvt Ltd the control of BNR hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006 by circumventing procedures and for a consideration of a three acre prime plot in Patna, which could fetch around Rs 94 crore now.