Cops face action after video of youths being beaten up inside outpost surfaces

Press Trust of India, Muzaffarnagar, Sep 23 2017, 14:24 IST

Image for representation. PTI photo.

Five officials of the Baseda police outpost here have been taken off duty and two suspended after a video of three youths being beaten up inside the outpost surfaced, a senior officer said today.



All five policemen, including the outpost in-charge Ravinder Anger, were shifted to Police Lines, while SI Subhash Tyagi and constable Arun Kumar were placed under suspension over alleged negligence of duty, Muzaffarnagar City Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said.



A video went viral yesterday evening allegedly showing three young men, their hands tied to a pillar, being beaten up inside the outpost, which comes under Chapar police station. Singh said action was taken against the policemen after the video surfaced on social media.