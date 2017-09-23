Press Esc to close
Saturday 23 September 2017
Beware of 'fake' Samajwadis, Akhilesh tells party members

Beware of 'fake' Samajwadis, Akhilesh tells party members

Press Trust of India, Lucknow, Sep 23 2017, 15:04 IST
Yadav warned his supporters in a veiled reference to his uncle, Shivpal Yadav. PTI file photo.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav today cautioned his supporters against "fake samajwadis", signalling fresh strain in the party's top ranks.

The former chief minister was addressing the state convention, which unanimously re-elected Naresh Uttam as the party's president in Uttar Pradesh.

Akhilesh called on his party members at the meet, asking them to realise their responsibilities ahead of Lok Sabha bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur, seats vacated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya.

"Beware of 'banawti' (fake) samajwadis. They have tried to stop the samajwadi movement many times in the past. They succeeded in one conspiracy as a result of which we could not form government in the state," he said in a veiled attack on his uncle and SP leader Shivpal Yadav and his supporters.

Shivpal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav have been engaged in a battle for supremacy over the party founded by Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Akhilesh, however, clarified that he enjoyed the blessings of his father and SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav. "I want to say that 'netaji' (Mulayam) is my father and his blessings will always be with me. We will take forward this 'andolan' (movement)," he said.

The former chief minister also criticised the Centre for the recent train derailments and sought better rail services for Uttar Pradesh. He highlighted the works initiated by his government and said the present BJP government befooled people with false promises to grab power.

The convention was attended by senior party leaders Ram Gopal Yadav, Azam Khan, Ram Govind Chowdhury and over 15,000 workers from across the state. Mulayam and Shivpal were conspicuous by their absence.
