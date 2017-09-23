Press Esc to close
Saturday 23 September 2017
News updated at 9:02 PM IST
Journalist K J Singh, mother found dead in Mohali home

Gautam Dheer, Chandigarh, DH News Service, Sep 23 2017, 20:07 IST
Singh had worked with major publications like The Tribune. Twitter photo.

In broad daylight today, a senior journalist KJ Singh and his mother Gurcharan Kaur were murdered at their residence in Mohali near here.

KJ Singh was first stabbed in the stomach as he opened the door to the murderers. His throat was later slit. The police are suspecting the crime to be cold-blooded. Motives are being investigated.

Singh, who was unmarried, served at various positions in the print media including as a former news editor of the Indian Express, The Times of India and The Tribune in Chandigarh. He was freelancing for a Canadian magazine.

The police said they were investigating various leads to the double murder in phase 3B-2 of Mohali where the duo were killed. Singh’s mother Gurcharan Kaur, was strangulated to death. She was bedridden.

This afternoon, when Singh’s sister and her son, Ajay Pal, a staffer with an English daily in Chandigarh, came home with lunch for the two, the main door was bloodstained. Inside the saw the two murdered.

A Ford Ikon car and an LED TV are decamped. CCTV footage is being examined. On a directive from CM Captain Amarinder Singh, the Punjab police have set up a Special Investigative Team (SIT) under Inspector General (Crime) to probe the murder.
