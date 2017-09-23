Press Esc to close
Saturday 23 September 2017
ED files charge sheet against Kashmiri separatist leader Shah

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Sep 23 2017, 15:57 IST
Shah was charge sheeted in a Money Laundering case, alongside Aslam Wani. PTI file photo.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today filed a charge sheet against Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah and a suspected hawala dealer in connection with a 2005 money laundering case filed against him for alleged terror financing.

The final report, filed before Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma, also named the alleged hawala dealer Mohammed Alsam Wani, who is in judicial custody along with Shah.

The case dates back to August 2005 in which the Delhi Police's Special Cell had earlier arrested Wani.

Wani had then claimed that he had given Rs 2.25 crore to Shah, following which the ED had registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the duo.

Shah was arrested by the ED on July 25. The agency arrested Wani on August 6.
