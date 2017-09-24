Press Esc to close
Woman alleges gangrape; then says lodged a false complaint: Police

Press Trust of India, Noida, Sep 23 2017, 22:34 IST
The woman also said that she had not been sexually assaulted.

A woman alleged she was abducted from here, gang raped in a moving car and then dumped in Delhi but hours later did a volte-face saying she had lodged a false complaint out of anger, police said.

Earlier, a case of gang rape was registered at the sector 39 police station here on the basis of the woman's complaint.

Noida Police PRO Manish Saxena in a statement claimed that the woman gave it in writing that she had lodged a false case. However, the police are investigating all aspects to bring out the truth, he added.

Saxena said that the woman had lodged FIR number 1033/17 under IPC section 376 D (pertaining to gang rape) at 2.50 am today.

The investigating officer sent her for medical examination but she went home without the medical check up, the police claimed. She was again brought to the hospital for medical examination. She again refused medical examination and gave it to doctors in writing that she did not want herself examined, the police said.

Saxena said that the woman also gave a letter to the police stating she had lodged a "false gang rape case against two persons out of anger" and that she did not want any action in the case.

Initial investigations indicate the case to be false, Saxena said but added that the police was probing the matter in detail to bring out truth as the women may have reversed her version out of fear.

Earlier, the woman had alleged that she was waiting for a cab near the Golf Course metro station when a Scorpio car stopped near her and its occupants on the pretext of asking directions abducted her, police officials said.

The men allegedly raped her and then dumped her near the Akshardham temple in Delhi, she had alleged according to the police officials.
