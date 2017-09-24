Honeypreet may be declared offender

Press Trust of India, Chandigarh, Sep 24 2017, 1:56 IST

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan. PTI File Photo

The Haryana Police said on Saturday that it had initiated the process for declaring jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan and some other sect functionaries as proclaimed offenders.



Besides, the police have decided to attach properties owned by Honeypreet as well as Aditya Insan and Pawan Insan, key Dera functionaries who are on the run.



“Legal action against two to three people, who are untraceable, is being taken. We have started the process of declaring them proclaimed offenders. Their personal properties will also be attached...These persons are Aditya Insan, Pawan Insan and Honeypreet Insan,” Haryana DGP B S Sandhu said while talking to reporters in Sirsa on Saturday.



I want to warn them that they should appear before police and present their side to the investigators, he said.



The DGP said that efforts were being made to nab Honeypreet and the other two in connection with the violence that had erupted following the conviction of Ram Rahim in a rape case.



For this, an international alert has been issued and teams are conducting raids, he said.