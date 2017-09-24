Press Esc to close
Sunday 24 September 2017
Govt may give Rs 25,000 crore more to PSU banks as part of economic stimulus

Annapurna Singh, DH News Service, New Delhi, Sep 24 2017, 2:18 IST
The economy grew at a meagre 5.7% in the quarter ending July from close to 8% in the same quarter last year. File Photo

The government may pump in around Rs 25,000 crore into public sector banks to increase their lending power to revive the sagging economy.

The funds could be injected in tranches in the current financial year, a source told DH.
Private investment has almost come to a standstill in the absence of lending by banks at lower rates. Without capital from the government, banks cannot lend and the economy cannot be revived without an increase in lending.

Private consumption, too, has taken a hit post demonetisation. “The decision on increased capitalisation of banks may be announced soon,” the source said.

Earlier this week, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley promised that he would take all necessary steps to boost the economy, including increased capital infusion in public sector banks (PSBs).

Under the Indradhanush scheme introduced in 2015, the government had agreed to infuse Rs 70,000 crore in state-run lenders over four years. They were to receive Rs 10,000 crore in 2017-18 and the same amount the following year which analysts considered to be inadequate.

The government has so far proposed to infuse a little over Rs 8,500 crore in 10 PSBs this year on conditions of these banks meeting certain requirements for improving their health.However, the current slowdown in the economy on the back of two major structural reforms – demonetisation and rollout of Goods and Services Tax – has prompted the government to increase the amount of capital to banks, the source said.

The economy grew at a meagre 5.7% in the quarter ending July from close to 8% in the same quarter last year.

Economists are of the opinion that demonetisation has halted a growing economy which had surpassed China’s economic growth.


