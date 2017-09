CEA gets one year extension

DH News Service, New Delhi, Sep 24 2017, 2:24 IST

Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian. PTI file photo

The government on Saturday extended Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian’s tenure for one more year.



Subramanian’s three-year term would have ended on October 16.

Minutes after the announcement, Subramanian said he was delighted to take the challenge as he was working on multiple fronts.



“The government is working on multiple fronts. You will know in the days ahead what the government is planning to do to revive growth, investment and exports,” he told reporters.