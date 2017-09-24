Press Esc to close
Sunday 24 September 2017
News updated at 12:21 PM IST
  Mann Ki Baat' programme is for reflecting people's views: PM      Cong set to lose chairmanship of key par panel to BJP MP      World needs to fight terrorism collectively: M J Akbar      Militants killed in ongoing encounter near LoC      Late rains augur well for rabi crops in Karnataka      Former home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi to be next CAG      Septuagenarian jailed for sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl      CEA gets one year extension      Govt may give Rs 25,000 crore more to PSU banks as part of economic stimulus      State invokes ESMA to check garbage crisis      Honeypreet may be declared offender      Brahmotsavams off to a colourful start with Dwajarohanam      Swaraj calls for early start of negotiations for UNSC reforms      Growing question mark on maritime security, nukes: Swaraj      We created IITs, you JeM, Sushma slams Pak at UN      Hyderabad International Airport Offers Wheel Chair Lift for passengers      Dogs maul boy case: H.R.C issues notices to Guntur collector      Probe wealth of self-styled godmen: Jain monk Tarun Sagar      Fuel prices will come down soon: Pradhan      Afraid of Sasikala, we lied about Jaya's health: TN minister      ASJ Alliance defeats ABVP in UoH student union elections      Only 16 ministers asset details are in public; PM's asset see modest rise      Woman alleges gangrape; then says lodged a false complaint: Police      Journalist K J Singh, mother found dead in Mohali home      Subramanian to get extension as CEA for one year: FM      Swaraj to address UN General Assembly tonight      Modi joins 'cow debate', says animals neglected as they are not voters      Iran tests new missile defying US warnings      India calls for global action to counter use of Internet for radicalisation      Kim and Trump are fighting like kindergarten children: Russia      Pak shells border posts, hamlets; BSF jawans among 7 injured      Medium-intensity earthquake in Kashmir Valley      States must pay victims of cow vigilantism: SC    
You are here: Home » National » Cong set to lose chairmanship of key par panel to BJP MP

Cong set to lose chairmanship of key par panel to BJP MP

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Sep 24 2017, 11:55 IST
According to sources in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Congress MP Anand Sharma, who is heading the standing committee on personnel, law and justice, is likely to be replaced by BJP's Bhupender Yadav. PTI file photo

According to sources in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Congress MP Anand Sharma, who is heading the standing committee on personnel, law and justice, is likely to be replaced by BJP's Bhupender Yadav. PTI file photo

The Congress is set to lose chairmanship of a key parliamentary panel, which is finalising a report on political funding, owing to a fall in its numbers in the Rajya Sabha.

According to sources in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Congress MP Anand Sharma, who is heading the standing committee on personnel, law and justice, is likely to be replaced by BJP's Bhupender Yadav.

Out of the total eight Rajya Sabha standing committees, the Congress is heading three panels -- home affairs, science and technology and a third combined committee on personnel, public grievances, law and justice.

Top BJP leaders are believed to have conveyed to the Congress leadership that since the Opposition party's strength has declined to 57, equivalent to the ruling side's in the Rajya Sabha, it cannot chair three panels in the Upper House.

At present, the panel on law and justice besides finalising a report on political funding, is also evaluating recommendations given to replace the first-past-the-post electoral system with proportionate representation.

The Congress alleged that the move is being made "as per the whims" of the ruling BJP. Stating that sanctity of parliamentary democracy is at stake, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that whims of a political party seem to be taking precedence over established democratic parliamentary procedure.

"And that is what Congress is objecting to and we shall fight it out," he told PTI. Besides the Congress, the BJP is heading two panels, while one committee each is chaired by the SP, the JD(U) and the TMC. All 24 department-related standing committees are due for restructuring for their new term.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Armed forces during a multi agency exercise 'Pralay Sahayam' conducted at...

Armed forces during a multi agency exercise 'Pralay Sahayam' conducted at...

School girls walk on a road divider to protect themselves from a flooded road during...

School girls walk on a road divider to protect themselves from a flooded road during...

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra (L), Jacqueline Fernandez (C) and Director Karan Johar...

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra (L), Jacqueline Fernandez (C) and Director Karan Johar...

Two Dhaki (Drummers) stand on a decorated road (sacred art painting) outside a puja pandal...

Two Dhaki (Drummers) stand on a decorated road (sacred art painting) outside a puja pandal...

Actress Adah Sharma attends GQ India's ninth anniversary with the annual...

Actress Adah Sharma attends GQ India's ninth anniversary with the annual...

A woman standing next to a Durga Puja pandal in...

A woman standing next to a Durga Puja pandal in...

Visitors busy in clicking photos of puja pandal in...

Visitors busy in clicking photos of puja pandal in...

Bollywood director Amit V Masurkar during a press conference...

Bollywood director Amit V Masurkar during a press conference...

A man decorates a community Durga puja pandal in Kolkata on...

A man decorates a community Durga puja pandal in Kolkata on...

Tata Motors design head Pratap Bose (R) and the Zonal Manager-South, Suraj Subbarao pose with the...

Tata Motors design head Pratap Bose (R) and the Zonal Manager-South, Suraj Subbarao pose with the...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.