Magnitude 5.9 quake strikes off Mexican west coast

Reuters, Mexico, Sep 24 2017, 16:04 IST

An areal the view of remains of a building in Escocia and Gabriel Mancera street in the Del Valle neighborhood of Mexico City, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. A strong new earthquake shook Mexico on Saturday morning, causing street signs around the collapsed building to sway and rescue workers to evacuate the site temporarily. AP/PTI Photo. Representational Image.

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off the Mexican west coast on Sunday, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.



The epicenter of the quake was 99 km south-southwest of Tonala, in Chiapas state.



Mexico's capital was shattered by a magnitude 7.1 quake on Tuesday that flattened dozens of buildings and killed at least 307 people.