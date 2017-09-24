Magnitude 5.9 quake strikes off Mexican west coast
An areal the view of remains of a building in Escocia and Gabriel Mancera street in the Del Valle neighborhood of Mexico City, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. A strong new earthquake shook Mexico on Saturday morning, causing street signs around the collapsed building to sway and rescue workers to evacuate the site temporarily. AP/PTI Photo. Representational Image.
The epicenter of the quake was 99 km south-southwest of Tonala, in Chiapas state.
Mexico's capital was shattered by a magnitude 7.1 quake on Tuesday that flattened dozens of buildings and killed at least 307 people.