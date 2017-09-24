Press Esc to close
Sunday 24 September 2017
News updated at 9:19 PM IST
  Journalists covering BHU violence face police brutality, protest before CM      After PM's praise, Kashmiri rag-picker boy's joy sees no bounds      Padmavati: Rajput outfits accuse Bhansali is backtracking from his promise      Explosion in Mali kills three U.N. soldiers from Bangladesh      'Confrontation between LG, govt derailing development work'      Pak's UN envoy tries to pass off Gaza image as Kashmir      Varanasi tense after BHU violence, educational institutes closed      International community must call on India to halt aggressive acts: Pak      Indian woman reaches home after 14-month ordeal in Saudi      Australia post 293-6 in 3rd ODI against India      US warplanes fly off N. Korea coast in new show of force      No new findings in proxy flat probe in Adarsh society: CBI      'Mann Ki Baat' programme is for reflecting people's views: PM      Cong set to lose chairmanship of key par panel to BJP MP      World needs to fight terrorism collectively: M J Akbar      Three militants killed in Uri encounter near LoC      Late rains augur well for rabi crops in Karnataka      Former home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi to be next CAG      Septuagenarian jailed for sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl      CEA gets one year extension      Govt may give Rs 25,000 crore more to PSU banks as part of economic stimulus      State invokes ESMA to check garbage crisis      Honeypreet may be declared offender      Brahmotsavams off to a colourful start with Dwajarohanam    
You are here: Home » National » After PM's praise, Kashmiri rag-picker boy's joy sees no bounds

After PM's praise, Kashmiri rag-picker boy's joy sees no bounds

Zulfikar Majid, DH News Service, Srinagar, Sep 24 2017, 20:24 IST

18-year-old was appointed Srinagar's civic ambassador in July

Bilal Dar, image courtesy Twitter

Bilal Dar, image courtesy Twitter

Bilal Dar, an 18-year-old rag-picker, who was appointed by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) as its brand ambassador for its ‘Swachata' (cleanliness) drive in July, Sunday said his joy has no bounds after being praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his widely broadcast programme of ‘Mann Ki Baat.’

“I congratulate the SMC for choosing Bilal Ahmad Dar as the brand ambassador of its ‘Swachata’ programme. You may think he is a known actor or sports hero. No, Dar since the age of twelve has been engaged in the cleanliness of Asia’s largest lake Wullar near Srinagar,” Modi said in the programme.

Dar, a resident of Laharwarpora in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, has been removing plastic trash from Asia's largest fresh water body - Wullar lake - for the last five years and selling it for around Rs 150-200 per day, which helps him support his mother Mughali and two sisters. Dar’s father Mohammad Ramzan Dar, a ragpicker on the Wular himself, died of cancer in 2003.

After praise by Prime Minister Dar said his joy has no bounds. "If Prime Minister of the country has taken notice of my work, there can't be more satisfaction than that. I am happy and would like to continue my work with full dedication," he told reporters.

Dar features in a documentary ‘Saving the saviour – Story of kid and Wular lake.” The documentary depicts the life of Dar, who became an orphan at the age of nine after his father died of life-threatening disease. It tells as how he earns from selling waste to feed his family comprising mother and sister.

His plight came to the notice of government during a function organized in June month by the SMC. During the function, a PDP minister had announced that government will meet all expenses for the construction of a residential house for a family of the boy.

The SMC Commissioner Shafqat Khan while terming Dar as an inspiration for everybody said, "He has shown the way to the people how to overcome the miseries and live a happy life."

"He has been earning his livelihood by cleaning the Wular lake and removing garbage, used bottles and shoes among other things for many years now. He tells people the story of his life, his work in Wullar and his commitment to environmental causes," he told DH.

Asked why they choose him as brand ambassador, Khan said, "We want to fulfil the dream of making a 'swach' country. Our Prime Minister's direction to us will be carried forward in letter and spirit."
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
An artist decorate the idol Goddess Durga with a saree made of pure gold at a...

An artist decorate the idol Goddess Durga with a saree made of pure gold at a...

Artist perform ballet Swan Lake is the most beloved, classic and quintessential ballet...

Artist perform ballet Swan Lake is the most beloved, classic and quintessential ballet...

Children dressed as Lord Hanuman take part in a procession during Langur Mela at the...

Children dressed as Lord Hanuman take part in a procession during Langur Mela at the...

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor walks the ramp as showstopper at the...

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor walks the ramp as showstopper at the...

Bollywood actress Richa Chadda and Kalki Koechlin during the shooting of a song for their...

Bollywood actress Richa Chadda and Kalki Koechlin during the shooting of a song for their...

Women dance on the occasion of Lalita Panchami during Navratri celebrations at a pandal, in...

Women dance on the occasion of Lalita Panchami during Navratri celebrations at a pandal, in...

A pandal, themed on the Jagannath Temple of Odisha, in Ranchi on Sunday ahead of the...

A pandal, themed on the Jagannath Temple of Odisha, in Ranchi on Sunday ahead of the...

Union Minister for Defence, Nirmala Sitharaman and the Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat...

Union Minister for Defence, Nirmala Sitharaman and the Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat...

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu with actress Rakul Preet Singh and director A.R. Murugadoss during a...

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu with actress Rakul Preet Singh and director A.R. Murugadoss during a...

Armed forces during a multi agency exercise 'Pralay Sahayam' conducted at...

Armed forces during a multi agency exercise 'Pralay Sahayam' conducted at...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.