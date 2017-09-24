Journalists covering BHU violence face police brutality, protest before CM

Sanjay Pandey, DH News Service, Lucknow, Sep 24 2017, 20:33 IST

Heavy police personnel deployed at Banaras Hindu University where students were holding a protest in Varanasi. PTI photo

Several journalists were injured after being attacked by the cops while covering the violence at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi late on Saturday night.



At least four scribes suffered serious injuries and admitted to the hospitals in Varanasi. The cops also allegedly damaged their cameras and other equipment.



Scores of scribes held a demonstration before UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath's official residence here on Sunday evening in protest against police brutality and demanded action against the erring cops.



Adityanath, according to the officials here, sought a report from the Varanasi commissioner in this regard.



Journalists associations have sharply condemned the attack on the scribes and demanded a thorough probe into the same.



A case was registered against unidentified police personnel in Lanka police station in Varanasi in this connection, sources said.