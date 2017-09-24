Three more succumb to swine flu in Indore

Press Trust of India, Indore, Sep 24 2017, 21:02 IST

Three more persons succumbed to swine flu in Indore in last 24-hours taking the toll in the district due to the H1N1 virus infection to 24 this year.



Asha Pandit, district in-charge of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), said, patients who succumbed to swine flu included a woman aged 39-year-old and two men respectively aged 25-years and 59-years.



All hailed from Indore district, she said.



Pandit said as many as 90 patients of city hospitals have tested positive since January this year and 24 out of them have died.



Of the deceased, 10 had come from other districts for treatment here while 14 hailed from Indore district, she added.



Earlier, on September 20-21, four persons had succumbed to swine flu in Indore in a period of 24 hours.

