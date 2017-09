Merkel party wins vote, hard-right AfD gains seats: exit polls

Agence France-Presse, Berlin, Sep 24 2017, 21:57 IST

Chancellor Angela Merkel, Reuters File Photo

Chancellor Angela Merkel won a fourth term in German elections today, but her victory was clouded by the historic entry of an openly anti-immigration hard-right party into parliament, exit polls showed.



Merkel's conservative bloc garnered between 32.5 and 33.5 per cent, well ahead of the second placed Social Democratic Party with 20-21 per cent, national broadcasters ARD and ZDF said in separate exit polls.



The hard-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) clinched third spot, obtaining between 13 and 13.5 per cent of the vote, they added.