Press Esc to close
Monday 25 September 2017
News updated at 12:01 AM IST
  India-origin bodybuilder dies after celebrity kick-boxing bout      It was Ravi's idea to promote Hardik up the order, says Kohli      Rahul to be elected Congress President unopposed next month      Raj Babbar, Punia detained on way to violence-hit BHU      Baby girl gets Aadhaar number in 6 minutes of birth      Mass grave of 28 Hindus found in Myanmar: army      Merkel party wins vote, hard-right AfD gains seats: exit polls      India thump Aus to win series      Journalists covering BHU violence face police brutality, protest before CM      After PM's praise, Kashmiri rag-picker boy's joy sees no bounds      Padmavati: Rajput outfits accuse Bhansali is backtracking from his promise      Explosion in Mali kills three U.N. soldiers from Bangladesh      'Confrontation between LG, govt derailing development work'      Pak's UN envoy tries to pass off Gaza image as Kashmir      Varanasi tense after BHU violence, educational institutes closed      International community must call on India to halt aggressive acts: Pak      Indian woman reaches home after 14-month ordeal in Saudi      Australia post 293-6 in 3rd ODI against India      US warplanes fly off N. Korea coast in new show of force      No new findings in proxy flat probe in Adarsh society: CBI      'Mann Ki Baat' programme is for reflecting people's views: PM      Cong set to lose chairmanship of key par panel to BJP MP      World needs to fight terrorism collectively: M J Akbar      Three militants killed in Uri encounter near LoC      Late rains augur well for rabi crops in Karnataka      Former home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi to be next CAG      Septuagenarian jailed for sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl      CEA gets one year extension      Govt may give Rs 25,000 crore more to PSU banks as part of economic stimulus      State invokes ESMA to check garbage crisis    
You are here: Home » National » Rahul to be elected Congress President unopposed next month

Rahul to be elected Congress President unopposed next month

Sagar Kulkarni, DH News Service, New Delhi, Sep 24 2017, 22:55 IST
Rahul Gandhi, Reuters Photo

Rahul Gandhi, Reuters Photo

Rahul Gandhi is likely to be elected unopposed as the Congress President in October as the organisational elections are set to enter the decisive phase next week.

The Central Election Authority is expected to announce the schedule for the presidential election by mid-October and has issued directions to returning officers to complete the internal polls to party's district and state committees by September end and submit the list of AICC delegates by October 3.

“If there is no challenger to Rahul, he would be declared elected at the close of the nomination process,” a senior Congress leader said.

An election to the post of Congress President last witnessed a contest in November 2000 when veteran Jitendra Prasad was pitted against Sonia Gandhi. Prasad lost the election comprehensively by managing to secure 94 votes against the 7771 votes polled by Gandhi.

The Congress was nudged into holding the internal elections by the Election Commission which first set June 30, 2017, as the deadline for the process to be completed. At the request of the Congress, it was extended by another six months to December 31.

The last internal elections were held in 2010 which was followed by a Plenary Session at Burari in Delhi.

At a recent interaction at the University of California, Berkeley, 47-year-old Rahul has declared that he was ready for the top job in the Congress.

“I am absolutely ready to do that but the way our party works, we have an organisational election process that decides that and that process is currently ongoing,” Rahul had said when asked whether he was prepared to take over the reins of the Congress party.

The Congress is also planning a Plenary Session to ratify the election of the new President either in November or January after the Gujarat elections are concluded.

Election to the Congress Working Committee, the party's top decision-making body, will take place during the Plenary that may be held in the national capital.

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
An artist decorate the idol Goddess Durga with a saree made of pure gold at a...

An artist decorate the idol Goddess Durga with a saree made of pure gold at a...

Artist perform ballet Swan Lake is the most beloved, classic and quintessential ballet...

Artist perform ballet Swan Lake is the most beloved, classic and quintessential ballet...

Children dressed as Lord Hanuman take part in a procession during Langur Mela at the...

Children dressed as Lord Hanuman take part in a procession during Langur Mela at the...

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor walks the ramp as showstopper at the...

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor walks the ramp as showstopper at the...

Bollywood actress Richa Chadda and Kalki Koechlin during the shooting of a song for their...

Bollywood actress Richa Chadda and Kalki Koechlin during the shooting of a song for their...

Women dance on the occasion of Lalita Panchami during Navratri celebrations at a pandal, in...

Women dance on the occasion of Lalita Panchami during Navratri celebrations at a pandal, in...

A pandal, themed on the Jagannath Temple of Odisha, in Ranchi on Sunday ahead of the...

A pandal, themed on the Jagannath Temple of Odisha, in Ranchi on Sunday ahead of the...

Union Minister for Defence, Nirmala Sitharaman and the Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat...

Union Minister for Defence, Nirmala Sitharaman and the Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat...

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu with actress Rakul Preet Singh and director A.R. Murugadoss during a...

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu with actress Rakul Preet Singh and director A.R. Murugadoss during a...

Armed forces during a multi agency exercise 'Pralay Sahayam' conducted at...

Armed forces during a multi agency exercise 'Pralay Sahayam' conducted at...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.