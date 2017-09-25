AIADMK govt constitutes commission to probe Jaya's death

Sathyanarayana, Chennai, DH News Service, Sep 25 2017, 17:08 IST

AIADMK government on Monday appointed retired High Court judge Arumugaswamy to head the enquiry commission to probe the mystery behind the death of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa.



A government order to this effect was issued. Accordingly, Arumugaswamy would investigate about the death of Jayalalithaa and would submit a report to the government shortly.



Bowing to the demand made by rebel faction led by O Panneerselvam (OPS) for the merger, chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami recently announced that government would constitute a commission of inquiry, headed by a retired judge, to probe into the "mysterious" death of Jayalalithaa.



Palaniswami said that the government has decided to form a committee since there was speculation among various quarters about the Jayalalithaa's death. Soon after the announcement, both AIADMK factions -- one headed by Palaniswami and another led by Panneerselvem merged.