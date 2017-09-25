Sadist husband posts obscene photos of estranged wife

Umanath JBS, DH News Services, Hyderabad, Sep 25 2017, 21:53 IST

Photo of the accused Chilakapati Sunil Kumar

A sadist husband who has posted obscene pictures of his wife online, to force her to withdraw cases she filed against him was nabbed by the Cybercrimes police here on Monday.



The accused Chilakapati Sunil Kumar (37) a Indian Oil Corporation currently posted in Pararadeep, Odisha State has been arrested for creating fake mail id and uploading the obscene picture screen shots of his wife with an intention to defame her for filing cases and coercing her to withdraw the registered Civil and criminal cases against him and his family in the courts.



The Cyber police received a complained from the victim’s brother on 19 August this year. In that complaint, he stated that his sister got married to chilakapati Sunil Kumar in the year 2007. Thereafter, certain disputes arose between them, they filed a case and the same is pending. After that Sunil Kumar filed an appeal seeking dissolution of marriage and the complainant’s sister filed a case for maintenance on at Visakhapatnam.



Both the cases are tried together and a common judgment and Decree was passed in favour of the victim. Aggrieved by the order Sunil Kumar filed an appeal while the matter is pending the tried to approach the victim, by threatening brother in law to compromise the matter and withdraw the cases pending against him in view of a threat to his employment.



On 11 August he has sent WhatsApp message containing a video of complainant’s sister in an obscene manner from a fake mail id. The said pictures apparently taken some time before the marital dispute broke out are highly derogatory. During the course of the investigation, the accused was identified with call data, IP’s and deputed a team to Paradeep.



They apprehended the accused on 20 September and seized the mobile phone and other incriminating material evidence under the cover of confessional and seizure panchanama and brought the accused on Transit Remand and is being produced before the Miyapur court for judicial remand on Monday.