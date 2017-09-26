Press Esc to close
Tuesday 26 September 2017
News updated at 12:24 AM IST
  Trump's new travel ban could be harder to fight in court: experts      Army Chief gives warning to Pakistan, surgical strike can be repeated      Sadist husband posts obscene photos of estranged wife      Man kills friend for asking him to go for 'wife swap'      North Korea accuses U.S. of declaring war, says can take countermeasures      ED action against Karti crazy mixture of falsehood, conjectures: Chidambaram      Karnataka to seek SC nod to release less Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu      DMK moves HC for disqualification of MLAs for voting against govt      Chandigarh boy commits suicide, police suspects Blue Whale Challenge      In poll-bound Gujarat, Rahul attacks Modi over note ban, GST      'Boys indulge in obscenity before girls hostel', BHU girls told administration      Why hurricane did not affect fuel prices in US, asks Sena      AIADMK govt constitutes commission to probe Jaya's death      Congress questions PM's silence on BHU violence; wants VC out      Sasikala only took the video footage of Jaya in hospital, claims Dhinakaran      Mukul Roy suspended from TMC for six years      HC exonerates Peepli Live's co-director in rape case      Committee headed by UP chief secy to probe BHU incident: Guv Ram Naik      Rahul Gandhi takes a bullock cart ride during Saurashtra trip, hits out at Modi      Egyptian Eman Ahmed, world's heaviest woman dies in UAE      Lalu seeks two weeks time to appear before CBI in graft case      ED attaches Rs 1.16cr assets of Karti, firm allegedly linked to him      Once world's heaviest woman Eman Ahmed passes away      Veteran journalist Arun Sadhu passes away      Mulayam rules out forming new party, sulking Shivpal boycotts press meet      70-year-old woman beaten to death on suspicion of being witch      Sindhu for Padma Bhushan      BHU violence: two senior cops removed, probe ordered      'No way back' in Myanmar's crucible of communal hate      Three of family drown in Cauvery      Unregulated de-addiction centres come under scanner      Citizens urge govt to streamline solid waste management      Rs 996-cr package for SMEs in bulk drugs      Fighter jets, drones on table for Mattis visit      DU teacher booked for insulting Durga      Hadiya case: Women's Commission to approach SC      Indian woman reaches home after 14-month ordeal in Saudi      US warplanes fly off N. Korea coast in new show of force      No new findings in proxy flat probe in Adarsh society: CBI      Cong set to lose chairmanship of key par panel to BJP MP      World needs to fight terrorism collectively: M J Akbar      Three militants killed in Uri encounter near LoC      Late rains augur well for rabi crops in Karnataka      Former home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi to be next CAG      Septuagenarian jailed for sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl    
You are here: Home » International » Trump's new travel ban could be harder to fight in court: experts

Trump's new travel ban could be harder to fight in court: experts

Reuters, New York, Sep 25 2017, 23:34 IST
US President Donald Trump. Reuters File Photo

US President Donald Trump. Reuters File Photo

President Donald Trump's announcement on Sunday restricting travelers from an expanded list of countries has already been roundly criticized by immigrant and civil rights groups as no more lawful than his previous travel ban, but it could stand a better chance of holding up in court, legal experts said.

The new presidential proclamation, which Trump said is needed to screen out terrorist or public safety threats, indefinitely restricts travel from Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Chad and North Korea. Certain government officials from Venezuela will also be barred.

Trump's Mar. 6 temporary travel ban, which replaced another ban from January and expired on Sunday, targeted six Muslim-majority countries. It sparked international outrage and was quickly blocked by federal courts as unconstitutional discrimination or a violation of immigration law.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed a limited version of the ban to go ahead while the justices examine its legality.

The proclamation, set to go into effect on Oct. 18, could be less vulnerable to legal attack, scholars and other experts said, because it is the result of a months-long analysis of foreign vetting procedures by U.S. officials. It also might be less easily tied to Trump's campaign-trail statements some courts viewed as biased against Muslims.

"The greater the sense that the policy reflects a considered, expert judgment, the less the temptation (by courts) to second-guess the executive," said Saikrishna Prakash, a professor at the University of Virginia School of Law, in an email. "It looks less like a matter of prejudice or a desire to fulfill a campaign promise."

The government has said the president has broad authority in immigration and national security matters, but challengers to the Mar. 6 ban had argued that it ran afoul of the U.S. Constitution's bar on favoring one religion over another.

They cited statements Trump made during his 2016 campaign for president, including his call for a "total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States."

Within hours of Sunday's proclamation, representatives for the Hawaii, New York and California attorneys general said their offices were reviewing the new restrictions. Advocacy organizations denounced it as more of the same.

"This is still a Muslim ban - they simply added three additional countries," said Becca Heller, director of the International Refugee Assistance Project, which previously sued to block Trump's travel ban executive orders.

"Of those countries, Chad is majority Muslim, travel from North Korea is already basically frozen and the restrictions on Venezuela only affect government officials on certain visas," Heller said.

But the worldwide review, and the new restrictions tailored by country, could weaken such arguments in court.

While the previous ban targeted Muslim-majority nations Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia and Sudan, the restrictions announced on Sunday include North Korea and Venezuela and omits Sudan altogether. It also allows some travelers from Somalia and Iran to enter the U.S.

The review also examined each country's ability to issue reliable electronic passports and share security risk data with the U.S. Overall, 47 countries had problems, and 40 made improvements, including 11 that agreed to share information on known or suspected terrorists, Trump's proclamation said.

The review "at least arguably attenuates the link between the president's alleged bias and the policy," said Margo Schlanger, a University of Michigan Law School professor.

Openings for Challengers

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments over the original travel ban on Oct. 10, including whether it discriminated against Muslims. Sunday's proclamation could lead the high court to skip deciding the case altogether.

While new claims of religious discrimination might be harder to press, experts said challengers could potentially argue that the expanded ban violates the federal Immigration and Nationality Act, which forbids the government from discriminating based on an individual's nationality when issuing visas. "Congress decided that it didn't want an immigration system that played favorites among countries," Schlanger said.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Samajwadi Party Chatra Sabha activists shouting slogans and...

Samajwadi Party Chatra Sabha activists shouting slogans and...

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Gujarat...

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Gujarat...

Railway Police Force (RPF) showing 44 kgs of 'Ganja'...

Railway Police Force (RPF) showing 44 kgs of 'Ganja'...

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley gestures as he briefs the...

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley gestures as he briefs the...

ABVP members shout slogans during a protest in...

ABVP members shout slogans during a protest in...

A view of Jawaharlal Nehru Auditorium during 62nd...

A view of Jawaharlal Nehru Auditorium during 62nd...

People busy in shopping for Durga puja...

People busy in shopping for Durga puja...

Arnold Schwarzenegger gestures during the photo call to promote...

Arnold Schwarzenegger gestures during the photo call to promote...

A Eurofighter jet performing in an air show on the coast at Terracina...

A Eurofighter jet performing in an air show on the coast at Terracina...

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a press conference...

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a press conference...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.