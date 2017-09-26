With friends busy taking selfies, PU student drowns in temple tank

DH News Services, Bengaluru, Sep 26 2017, 0:47 IST

The students take a selfie as Vishwas (circled) drowns in the water in Ravugodlu in Bengaluru South taluk. DH photo

A 17-year-old student of National College Jayanagar, drowned on Sunday at Ravugodlu village, where he had gone trekking.



G Vishwas and 24 students from the college had been to the village, off Kanakapura Road, on Saturday, and stayed overnight at the Gunda Anjaneya temple.



They were part of the National Cadet Corps, camping out on the outskirts of the city.



On Sunday morning, they set out on a trek to a hill in Ravugodlu. They came down around 2 pm. About a dozen students then went to the temple kalyani (stepped tank) to swim.



The tank is about 10 feet deep, and Vishwas, who did not know swimming, joined the group.



His friends were busy playing in the water and taking selfies when Vishwas went down in the water.



Sumanth A, a student in the group, said, “We were done swimming and started for the temple, and realised Vishwas was not around.”



