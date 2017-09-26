Haryana Police raid GK house for Honeypreet

Press Trust of India, Chandigarh, Sep 26 2017, 12:02 IST

Haryana Police today conducted searches in Delhi to trace jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief's adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan against whom an arrest warrant has been issued in connection with incidents of violence following Gurmeet Ram Rahim's conviction.



The police here said that searches were being conducted at various locations to trace Honeypreet and two other key Dera functionaries, though they did not specify the places where they were carrying out the search.



The Delhi Police said a team of Panchkula Police had come with an arrest warrant for Honeypreet on a tip-off that she was present in a house in A block in Greater Kailash in New Delhi.



However, the raid did not yield anything, DCP Southeast Romil Baaniya said. The raid was conducted at 7:30 am and only the caretaker was found. The house was registered in the name of the Dera Sacha Sauda, Baaniya said.



Police also said that any person giving any information leading to the arrest of the three and other 'wanted' accused in connection with the incidents of violence in Panchkula on August 25 will be suitably rewarded and his/her identity kept secret.



The Haryana Police today said that a court in Panchkula had yesterday issued an arrest warrant against Honeypreet Insan, Dera spokesperson Aditya Insan, and Deras top functionary Pawan Insan in connection with incidents of violence in Panchkula.



The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Haryana Police had moved an application before the court seeking arrest warrants of the three accused.



Accepting the SIT's application, the court has issued arrest warrants against them, DGP B S Sandhu said.

"If these three continue to evade arrest, then the police will again move court with a plea to declare them as proclaimed offenders," Sandhu said.



Honeypreet Insan, who has been on the run following the conviction of Dera chief by a special CBI court in Panchkula on August 25 in two rape cases, has moved the Delhi High Court today seeking anticipatory bail.



Priyanka Taneja alias Honeypreet, the adopted daughter of the jailed Dera chief, tops the list of 43 persons 'wanted' by the Haryana Police in connection with incidents of violence that had followed Ram Rahim's conviction in the rape cases.

Honeypreet, against whom a lookout notice was issued by the Haryana Police, had been earlier booked at Sector 5 police station in Panchkula.



The police added her name in FIR number 345 as an accused in connection with the violence that took place in Panchkula on August 25.



Her name has been included in the same FIR in which other Dera functionaries Aditya Insan and Surinder Dhiman, among others, had been booked for allegedly inciting violence and arson, police had said earlier.



Haryana Police has also been questioning arrested Dera functionaries including Dilawar Insan and Pradeep Goyal to get concrete information about her place of hiding.



Dilawar Insan, a key member of the Dera was arrested from Sonipat while Pradeep, another Dera functionary was nabbed from Udaipur in Rajasthan by Haryana Police.



Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted by the special CBI court in Panchkula on August 25, following which violence and arson had erupted in Panchkula and Sirsa districts of Haryana which had left 41 people dead and several others injured.



Honeypreet had accompanied the Dera head when he had come to the special CBI court on August 25. She had also travelled along with him in the special chopper which ferried them to Rohtak from Panchkula after the conviction.



The sect head is currently lodged in Sunaria jail in Rohtak district of Haryana. Several teams of Haryana Police have travelled across the country, including the Indo-Nepal border, to trace Honeypreet.