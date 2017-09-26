TN minister claims that all his colleagues met Jaya in the hospital

Sathyanarayana, Chennai, DH News Service, Sep 26 2017, 14:16 IST

Senior AIADMK leader and minister for Co-operation Sellur K Raju created controversy on Tuesday after he claimed that all his colleagues met the then chief minister J Jayalalithaa when she was undergoing treatment at the Apollo hospital.



His statement came few days after forest minister Dindigul Srinivasan claimed that none of the ministers had met Jayalalithaa during her hospitalization and he also "lied" about the health condition of the late chief minister.



Similarly, ousted AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran also said that even his aunt Sasikala was not allowed to stay permanently with Jayalalithaa when she was under treatment in the Apollo Hospitals.



Dhinakaran also said that Sasikala uses to go once in a while to see Jayalalithaa only after getting permission from the doctors.



Soon after minister Raju's claim, the entire opposition parties in the State including DMK demanded immediate probe into the mystery behind the death of the former chief minister.