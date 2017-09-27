Press Esc to close
Wednesday 27 September 2017
News updated at 3:19 AM IST
  Digital eyes to make Cubbon park safer      Bengaluru to be first city to get 5G      'Violence was fanned by rumour mongers'      Dead boy's dad says ambulance, hospital demanded money      Gujarat lawyers to move SC      Saudi Arabia to allow women to drive in historic decision      149 Indian prisoners in Sharjah to be released      GST yields Rs 90,669 crore in August      Visiting US Defence Secretary James Mattis meets Modi      Talks between Gujarat govt, Patels fail, agitation to continue : Hardik      Bihar Cong chief Ashok Choudhary removed from post      HC rejects anticipatory bail plea by Honeypreet Insan      Sharad Yadav ousted from Parliamentary panel      GJM calls off Darjeeling bandh      Pak's Border Action Team target Indian posts along LoC      Tye replaces Cummins in Australia's T20 squad      UNSC must use sanctions as weapon against terror funding in Afghanistan: India      Jayant Patel, Karnataka HC judge, quits over transfer      Govt eyes 5G rollout by 2020      Guj polls: Rahul hits campaign trail in Patidar belt      TN minister claims that all his colleagues met Jaya in the hospital      IIT alumnus commits suicide      NHRC issues notice to TN govt; piercing cheeks of children for recovery of Jaya      Haryana Police raid GK house for Honeypreet      Delhi HC to hear Honeypreet's anticipatory bail plea today      Pak used fake pic to push a completely false narrative: India      As she lay disfigured by an accident, he found love      Festival demand triggers rise in flower, fruit & vegetable prices      NGOs blame lax officials for child marriages      Bengaluru is only third in India's rich list      With friends busy taking selfies, PU student drowns in temple tank      Driverless hover-taxi makes first 'concept' flight in Dubai      ED action against Karti crazy mixture of falsehood, conjectures: Chidambaram      In poll-bound Gujarat, Rahul attacks Modi over note ban, GST      'Boys indulge in obscenity before girls hostel', BHU girls told administration      Why hurricane did not affect fuel prices in US, asks Sena      Congress questions PM's silence on BHU violence; wants VC out      Sasikala only took the video footage of Jaya in hospital, claims Dhinakaran    
You are here: Home » State » Jayant Patel, Karnataka HC judge, quits over transfer

Jayant Patel, Karnataka HC judge, quits over transfer

Press Trust of India, Bengaluru, Sep 27 2017, 3:19 IST
Justice Jayant Patel when he was addressing the gathering at the inauguration of National Lok Adalat, organised by District Legal Servises Authority and Gulbarga BAR Association at District Court in Kalaburgi. DH file Photo by Prashanth HG

Justice Jayant Patel when he was addressing the gathering at the inauguration of National Lok Adalat, organised by District Legal Servises Authority and Gulbarga BAR Association at District Court in Kalaburgi. DH file Photo by Prashanth HG

Justice Jayant Patel, senior-most judge in the state after chief justice S K Mukherjee, resigned on Monday.

As a judge of the Gujarat High Court, Patel had ordered a CBI inquiry into the Ishrat Jahan encounter case.

Patel has sent his resignation to President Ramnath Kovind and Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

He had just been transferred to the Allahabad High Court. He was to take over as the third most senior judge there.

Speaking briefly to reporters here on Tuesday, he said, “I’m not desirous to go to Allahabad High Court and that is the reason why I have tendered my resignation. There is no other reason apart from that.”

He said he had just about 10 months to go for retirement and did not wish to “go to another place from here.” He was to retire in August 2018.

Asked if the orders he had passed as a judge in the Gujarat High Court had adversely affected his career, Patel just said he had done his duty diligently and passed orders according to the law.

He said he always passed unbiased orders on the basis of material placed before him, and never even looked at the names.

Acting CJ position

Patel was to take over as the acting chief justice next month as chief justice S K Mukherjee retires on October 9.

He was also due for elevation to the Supreme Court, a decision deferred many times.

Patel said he had served the judiciary for 16 years and destiny had led him to end his career in Karnataka.

“I have very sweet memories from the Karnataka High Court that I will take along with me,” he remarked.

Ishrat Jahan case

On 15 June, 2004, Ishrat Jahan (19) and four men were shot dead in what the Gujarat police described as an encounter.

They maintained Ishrat and her associates were out to assassinate Narendra Modi, then Gujarat chief minister.

Questions were raised, and senior policemen were subsequently convicted of staging a fake encounter.

The case has since taken many twists and turns, with David Headley, an American terrorist of Pakistani origin, describing Ishrat as a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative.

Justice Jayant Patel, who resigned from the Karnataka on Monday, had ordered a CBI inquiry into the fake encounter case.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani with his son...

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani with his son...

Ajey Mehta, vice president- India, HMD Global, Pranav Shroff...

Ajey Mehta, vice president- India, HMD Global, Pranav Shroff...

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the 86th Interpol General Assembly...

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the 86th Interpol General Assembly...

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and U. S. Defence Secretary...

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and U. S. Defence Secretary...

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi waves at...

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi waves at...

Police personnel baton charge on the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical...

Police personnel baton charge on the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical...

Union Minister of Finance Arun Jaitley with Managing Director & CEO of Axis Bank...

Union Minister of Finance Arun Jaitley with Managing Director & CEO of Axis Bank...

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval...

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval...

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat before attending the...

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat before attending the...

Australian Cricketer Glen Maxwell preopares to bat...

Australian Cricketer Glen Maxwell preopares to bat...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.