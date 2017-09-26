Idea of India under threat: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Press Esc to close
Tuesday 26 September 2017
News updated at 4:59 PM IST
  Tye replaces Cummins in Australia's T20 squad      UNSC must use sanctions as weapon against terror funding in Afghanistan: India      Guj polls: Rahul hits campaign trail in Patidar belt      TN minister claims that all his colleagues met Jaya in the hospital      IIT alumnus commits suicide      NHRC issues notice to TN govt; piercing cheeks of children for recovery of Jaya      Haryana Police raid GK house for Honeypreet      Delhi HC to hear Honeypreet's anticipatory bail plea today      Pak used fake pic to push a completely false narrative: India      As she lay disfigured by an accident, he found love      Festival demand triggers rise in flower, fruit & vegetable prices      NGOs blame lax officials for child marriages      Bengaluru is only third in India's rich list      SC for checks on last-minute litigations on MBBS course      With friends busy taking selfies, PU student drowns in temple tank      Driverless hover-taxi makes first 'concept' flight in Dubai      Trump's new travel ban could be harder to fight in court: experts      Army Chief gives warning to Pakistan, surgical strike can be repeated      Sadist husband posts obscene photos of estranged wife      Man kills friend for asking him to go for 'wife swap'      North Korea accuses U.S. of declaring war, says can take countermeasures      ED action against Karti crazy mixture of falsehood, conjectures: Chidambaram      Karnataka to seek SC nod to release less Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu      DMK pleads court to disqualify OPS faction      Chandigarh boy commits suicide, police suspects Blue Whale Challenge      In poll-bound Gujarat, Rahul attacks Modi over note ban, GST      Modi says battle against corruption uncompromising      'Boys indulge in obscenity before girls hostel', BHU girls told administration      Why hurricane did not affect fuel prices in US, asks Sena      Cong believes in dynasty, BJP in performance, says Shah      AIADMK govt constitutes commission to probe Jaya's death      Congress questions PM's silence on BHU violence; wants VC out      Sasikala only took the video footage of Jaya in hospital, claims Dhinakaran    
You are here: Home » National » Idea of India under threat: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Idea of India under threat: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Press Trust of India, Varanasi, Sep 26 2017, 16:53 IST
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. DH File Photo

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. DH File Photo

Those indulging in the "politics of religion and caste" should learn a lesson from what happened in Muhammad Ali Jinnah's Pakistan, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has said.

Addressing a seminar titled "Idea of India: Indira's contribution to it" yesterday, the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha said the idea of India was under threat.

"Desh ke us paar Jinnah Sahab ko dekhlejiye, dharm ki rajneeti ki wajhase kya hashra hai wahan (Look across the border to see what has happened to Pakistan because of Jinnah's politics of religion)," he said.

Azad said Jinnah had indulged in the "politics of religion and caste", resulting in his nation being ruined.

"Today there is a threat to the idea of India -- its sovereignty, unity and integrity faces threat," Azad said.

He recalled the late prime minister Indira Gandhi, who he said, "took all the sections of people together, irrespective of their caste or religion".

"She also respected and promoted people of all ages, whether they were young party leaders or the older ones," Azad said.

He also urged party workers to read the history of the Congress party and that of its leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, who treated everyone equally irrespective of their religion or caste.

Addressing the gathering, Congress state chief Raj Babbar lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the violence in Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and lathi-charge on women.

"On daughters' day, girls were beaten up with lathis...they received inhumane treatment.
Our Prime Minister was in Varanasi when they (students) were staging dharna, he should have come at least to take a selfie with them," he said.

The seminar was also addressed by senior Congress leaders, including Pramod Tiwari, Sanjay Singh and Women Congress national president Sushmita Dave among others.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Samajwadi Party Chatra Sabha activists shouting slogans and...

Samajwadi Party Chatra Sabha activists shouting slogans and...

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Gujarat...

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Gujarat...

Railway Police Force (RPF) showing 44 kgs of 'Ganja'...

Railway Police Force (RPF) showing 44 kgs of 'Ganja'...

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley gestures as he briefs the...

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley gestures as he briefs the...

ABVP members shout slogans during a protest in...

ABVP members shout slogans during a protest in...

A view of Jawaharlal Nehru Auditorium during 62nd...

A view of Jawaharlal Nehru Auditorium during 62nd...

People busy in shopping for Durga puja...

People busy in shopping for Durga puja...

Arnold Schwarzenegger gestures during the photo call to promote...

Arnold Schwarzenegger gestures during the photo call to promote...

A Eurofighter jet performing in an air show on the coast at Terracina...

A Eurofighter jet performing in an air show on the coast at Terracina...

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a press conference...

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a press conference...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.