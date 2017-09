Pak's Border Action Team target Indian posts along LoC

Press Trust of India, Srinagar, Sep 26 2017, 17:11 IST

There were no casualties in the incident. PTI file photo for representation

Pakistani troops today fired at Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir.



There were no casualties in the incident.



The Pakistani troops fired at Indian posts using light weapons in the Keran sector, an army official said.



He said the unprovoked aggression from across the LoC was effectively retaliated by the soldiers.