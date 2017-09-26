Modi govt 'selectively' choosing graft cases against oppn: CPM

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Sep 26 2017, 17:12 IST

The CPI(M) today attacked the Narendra Modi government for its "hypocrisy" in fighting corruption, saying it was "selectively" choosing graft cases against political opponents.



Taking on Modi for his statement yesterday that there would be no compromise on corruption, the party Politburo listed out several alleged graft cases including the Vyapam scam, the Panama Papers, and an illegal mining scam in Karnataka and demanded an inquiry into them.



"The list of corruption scams in BJP ruled states goes on and on...yet there is no investigation in any one of these," it said in a statement.



The party said the "hypocrisy" of the prime minister and the BJP government lies in the fact that while they are pursuing corruption cases against leaders of the opposition, they have not even implemented the law enacted by Parliament to establish the Lokpal.



"Clearly, the prime minister's exhortations are a cover to selectively choose cases against political opponents in the name of fighting corruption while protecting his own party and governments who are involved in allegations of huge corruption at high places," the statement said