BHU violence: Probe nails varsity administration, govt says outsiders

Press Esc to close
Tuesday 26 September 2017
News updated at 6:35 PM IST
  Pak's Border Action Team target Indian posts along LoC      Tye replaces Cummins in Australia's T20 squad      UNSC must use sanctions as weapon against terror funding in Afghanistan: India      Guj polls: Rahul hits campaign trail in Patidar belt      TN minister claims that all his colleagues met Jaya in the hospital      IIT alumnus commits suicide      NHRC issues notice to TN govt; piercing cheeks of children for recovery of Jaya      Haryana Police raid GK house for Honeypreet      Delhi HC to hear Honeypreet's anticipatory bail plea today      Pak used fake pic to push a completely false narrative: India      As she lay disfigured by an accident, he found love      Festival demand triggers rise in flower, fruit & vegetable prices      NGOs blame lax officials for child marriages      Bengaluru is only third in India's rich list      SC for checks on last-minute litigations on MBBS course      With friends busy taking selfies, PU student drowns in temple tank      Driverless hover-taxi makes first 'concept' flight in Dubai      Trump's new travel ban could be harder to fight in court: experts      Army Chief gives warning to Pakistan, surgical strike can be repeated      Sadist husband posts obscene photos of estranged wife      Man kills friend for asking him to go for 'wife swap'      North Korea accuses U.S. of declaring war, says can take countermeasures      ED action against Karti crazy mixture of falsehood, conjectures: Chidambaram      Karnataka to seek SC nod to release less Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu      DMK pleads court to disqualify OPS faction      Chandigarh boy commits suicide, police suspects Blue Whale Challenge      In poll-bound Gujarat, Rahul attacks Modi over note ban, GST      Modi says battle against corruption uncompromising      'Boys indulge in obscenity before girls hostel', BHU girls told administration      Why hurricane did not affect fuel prices in US, asks Sena      Cong believes in dynasty, BJP in performance, says Shah      AIADMK govt constitutes commission to probe Jaya's death      Congress questions PM's silence on BHU violence; wants VC out      Sasikala only took the video footage of Jaya in hospital, claims Dhinakaran    
You are here: Home » National » BHU violence: Probe nails varsity administration, govt says outsiders

BHU violence: Probe nails varsity administration, govt says outsiders

Sanjay Pandey, Lucknow, DH News Service, Sep 26 2017, 17:23 IST
According to the sources Varanasi commissioner Nitin Gokarn, who handed over his report to the state chief secretary on Tuesday, squarely blamed the varsity officials for events that unfolded on the campus on Saturday night and Sunday. PTI file photo

According to the sources Varanasi commissioner Nitin Gokarn, who handed over his report to the state chief secretary on Tuesday, squarely blamed the varsity officials for events that unfolded on the campus on Saturday night and Sunday. PTI file photo

A preliminary inquiry into the violence on Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus has held the varsity administration responsible for the violence even as Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday claimed that ''outsiders'' were behind the trouble and that the agitation had been ''funded'' by some political parties.

According to the sources Varanasi commissioner Nitin Gokarn, who handed over his report to the state chief secretary on Tuesday, squarely blamed the varsity officials for events that unfolded on the campus on Saturday night and Sunday.

Sources said that the commissioner pointed out in his report that the varsity administration ignored the complaint of alleged molestation of a girl on the campus. ''The situation would not have taken a violent turn had the varsity authorities acted upon the complaint,'' the report said.

It also said that the varsity administration made no attempt to defuse the tension that ultimately led to violence.

The state government, however, on Tuesday claimed that ''outside'' elements were behind the violence in BHU. ''We have credible reports that people from outside had infiltrated the groups of students and precipitated the crisis,'' said a senior UP minister here.

According to the sources the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) has in its report said that there was a deliberate attempt to ''hijack'' the agitation by some political outfits in an effort to ''tarnish'' the image of the government.

''People from Delhi and Hyderabad and other places had joined the students at BHU...they intentionally refused to listen to the varsity authorities...the objective was to attain greater media coverage especially since the prime minister was in the town on that day,'' the LIU report said.

It also claimed that ''funds'' were arranged by some political outfits to keep the agitation going.

The vice-chancellor of the varsity G.C.Tripathi had also alleged that attempts were made to give the agitation a political color.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Samajwadi Party Chatra Sabha activists shouting slogans and...

Samajwadi Party Chatra Sabha activists shouting slogans and...

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Gujarat...

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Gujarat...

Railway Police Force (RPF) showing 44 kgs of 'Ganja'...

Railway Police Force (RPF) showing 44 kgs of 'Ganja'...

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley gestures as he briefs the...

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley gestures as he briefs the...

ABVP members shout slogans during a protest in...

ABVP members shout slogans during a protest in...

A view of Jawaharlal Nehru Auditorium during 62nd...

A view of Jawaharlal Nehru Auditorium during 62nd...

People busy in shopping for Durga puja...

People busy in shopping for Durga puja...

Arnold Schwarzenegger gestures during the photo call to promote...

Arnold Schwarzenegger gestures during the photo call to promote...

A Eurofighter jet performing in an air show on the coast at Terracina...

A Eurofighter jet performing in an air show on the coast at Terracina...

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a press conference...

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a press conference...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.